Live
- Simple, sweet, and healthy delights
- Assam panchayat polls: More than 10 pc voting in first two hours
- Things won't work like this: Delhi CM slams officials during visit to waterlogged Majnu Ka Tila
- India’s concert boom begins: Coldplay's Ahmedabad tour sets blueprint for cultural transformation
- Dhvani Bhanushali comes with a new song ‘Aankhon’
- This Summer, bring in more serenity and sophistication into your spaces with these fivelor trends
- Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu’s 'Akhanda 2: Tandavam' Set for Release on This Date
- People in huge numbers flock to Amaravati re-inauguration
- Ananya A Simlai Inaugurates D Sons Patola Art Expo at Banjara Hills
- Students Excel at Sphoorthy's “Lingua Fiesta”; Freshman Magazine “Abhiyanta” Unveiled
HiVision Foundation’s “Threads of Hope” Summit Champions Inclusive Education
Highlights
Hi Vision Foundation hosted “Threads of Hope,” a powerful Philanthropy and CSR Summit on Education at Park Hyatt, Hyderabad.
Hi Vision Foundation hosted “Threads of Hope,” a powerful Philanthropy and CSR Summit on Education at Park Hyatt, Hyderabad.
The event featured inspiring voices like Dia Mirza and Sushmita Sen, who highlighted the urgent need for inclusive learning. A dynamic panel, moderated by Dia Mirza, emphasized cross-sector collaboration to bridge educational gaps.
With a mission to impact 10,000 students by 2035, HiVision Foundation showcased its work supporting over 1,000 underprivileged students. Cultural performances and heartfelt stories enriched the evening, calling for collective action to ensure every child has access to knowledge, opportunity, and a hopeful future.
Next Story