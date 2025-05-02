HiVision Foundation’s “Threads of Hope” Summit Champions Inclusive Education

Hi Vision Foundation hosted “Threads of Hope,” a powerful Philanthropy and CSR Summit on Education at Park Hyatt, Hyderabad.

The event featured inspiring voices like Dia Mirza and Sushmita Sen, who highlighted the urgent need for inclusive learning. A dynamic panel, moderated by Dia Mirza, emphasized cross-sector collaboration to bridge educational gaps.

With a mission to impact 10,000 students by 2035, HiVision Foundation showcased its work supporting over 1,000 underprivileged students. Cultural performances and heartfelt stories enriched the evening, calling for collective action to ensure every child has access to knowledge, opportunity, and a hopeful future.