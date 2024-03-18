Holi 2024: Why Flintstone Is Used For Holika Dahan In Ujjain’s Singhpur

Holi, one of the most revered festivals in Hindu culture, is celebrated with fervor in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Holika Dahan, a significant ritual observed on the night before Holi, holds special importance in this region. Singhpur village, nestled in Narsimhapur tehsil of Narsimhapur district, Madhya Pradesh, boasts a distinctive manner of celebrating Holika Dahan, known locally as the "Holi of Kandas."

Cow Dung Cakes: The Essence of Celebration

In Singhpur, instead of traditional wood, Holika bonfires are prepared using 5,000 cow dung cakes, or "Kandas," gathered under the Shri Aatal Paatal Mahabhairav Mandir. This unique practice has been a part of Singhpur's cultural fabric for centuries, deeply rooted in local traditions and beliefs.

Flintstone Tradition and Ancient Roots

The lighting of the Holika Dahan fire in Singhpur is a sight to behold, as it is ignited using Flint, occasionally Flintstone, a practice dating back thousands of years. According to ancient scriptures like the Shruti: The Four Vedas, this tradition has endured for over 3,000 years, with ties to historical figures like King Bhartrihari, who is said to have participated in the Holi celebrations of Singhpur village.

Cultural Significance and Global Fame

The festivities in Singhpur attract global attention, with tourists from far and wide flocking to Ujjain to witness this unique celebration. The married women and young girls of marriageable age play a significant role, worshipping Holika on the full moon day with offerings of auspicious food items, including dishes made from jaggery and garlands of cow dung cakes. The Holika Dahan in Singhpur symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, with the Holika flag holding special significance during the ritual.

Holi 2024: Date and Auspicious Time

In 2024, Holi falls on Monday, March 25, with the eve of Holi, known as Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, observed on Sunday, March 24. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time for Holi commences on March 24 at 09:54 AM and concludes at 12:29 PM the following day.

Spiritual Beliefs and Prahlad's Tale

Holika Dahan is steeped in spiritual beliefs, symbolizing the triumph of righteousness over malevolence. Legend has it that Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu, was saved from the nefarious schemes of his father, Hiranyakashyap. Holika, Hiranyakashyap’s sister who was immune to fire, attempted to harm Prahlad using her powers. However, divine intervention led to Holika's demise in the flames, reinforcing the victory of good over evil.

By upholding these cherished traditions, communities like Singhpur preserve their cultural heritage while spreading joy and harmony during the festive season.