Live
- Scheffler overcomes pain in the neck to defend Players title as Theegala record top-10 finish
- Russia to scrap contracts of Nepalese nationals who joined Russian Army: Deputy Nepal PM
- CMFRI launches mobile App to encourage citizen science initiative in marine fisheries research
- Online Chikitsa Mitra’s free health camp benefits over 100 rural women
- Holi 2024: Why Flintstone Is Used For Holika Dahan In Ujjain’s Singhpur
- PM Modi launches scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over 'Shakti' remark
- Over 60,000 cops, 145 CAPF companies to man security during LS polls in Telangana: CEO Vikas Raj
- COMEDK - Karnataka's Premier Engineering Entrance Exam Opens Applications
- Nara Lokesh vows to make Mangalagiri a care of address for development, if voted TDP to power
- Police reopens ‘Hit and Run case’ which took place two years ago in Hyderabad
Just In
Holi 2024: Why Flintstone Is Used For Holika Dahan In Ujjain’s Singhpur
Holi, one of the most revered festivals in Hindu culture, is celebrated with fervor in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.
Holi, one of the most revered festivals in Hindu culture, is celebrated with fervor in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Holika Dahan, a significant ritual observed on the night before Holi, holds special importance in this region. Singhpur village, nestled in Narsimhapur tehsil of Narsimhapur district, Madhya Pradesh, boasts a distinctive manner of celebrating Holika Dahan, known locally as the "Holi of Kandas."
Cow Dung Cakes: The Essence of Celebration
In Singhpur, instead of traditional wood, Holika bonfires are prepared using 5,000 cow dung cakes, or "Kandas," gathered under the Shri Aatal Paatal Mahabhairav Mandir. This unique practice has been a part of Singhpur's cultural fabric for centuries, deeply rooted in local traditions and beliefs.
Flintstone Tradition and Ancient Roots
The lighting of the Holika Dahan fire in Singhpur is a sight to behold, as it is ignited using Flint, occasionally Flintstone, a practice dating back thousands of years. According to ancient scriptures like the Shruti: The Four Vedas, this tradition has endured for over 3,000 years, with ties to historical figures like King Bhartrihari, who is said to have participated in the Holi celebrations of Singhpur village.
Cultural Significance and Global Fame
The festivities in Singhpur attract global attention, with tourists from far and wide flocking to Ujjain to witness this unique celebration. The married women and young girls of marriageable age play a significant role, worshipping Holika on the full moon day with offerings of auspicious food items, including dishes made from jaggery and garlands of cow dung cakes. The Holika Dahan in Singhpur symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, with the Holika flag holding special significance during the ritual.
Holi 2024: Date and Auspicious Time
In 2024, Holi falls on Monday, March 25, with the eve of Holi, known as Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, observed on Sunday, March 24. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time for Holi commences on March 24 at 09:54 AM and concludes at 12:29 PM the following day.
Spiritual Beliefs and Prahlad's Tale
Holika Dahan is steeped in spiritual beliefs, symbolizing the triumph of righteousness over malevolence. Legend has it that Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu, was saved from the nefarious schemes of his father, Hiranyakashyap. Holika, Hiranyakashyap’s sister who was immune to fire, attempted to harm Prahlad using her powers. However, divine intervention led to Holika's demise in the flames, reinforcing the victory of good over evil.
By upholding these cherished traditions, communities like Singhpur preserve their cultural heritage while spreading joy and harmony during the festive season.