Holi 2025: Effective Tips to Remove Stubborn Stains from Clothes

Holi, the festival of colours, brings joy, laughter, and cherished memories. However, the aftermath of the celebrations often includes stubborn stains on clothes that can be challenging to remove. To ensure you enjoy the festival without stress, here are some tried-and-tested methods to eliminate Holi colours from your favourite outfits effortlessly.

1. Bleach for White Clothes

If you're wearing white, don't worry about colour stains. Soak your stained clothes in hot water mixed with bleach. Let them sit for about 30 minutes, then wash them thoroughly with detergent to restore their brightness.

2. Lemon Juice for Natural Cleaning

Lemon juice is a great natural stain remover due to its acidic properties. Apply fresh lemon juice to the stained area, let it soak for 20 minutes, then gently scrub before washing by hand. Avoid using a washing machine immediately, as hand washing helps prevent the stain from setting further.

3. White Vinegar Solution

White vinegar is another effective option for tackling Holi stains. Mix one cup of vinegar with detergent and let the stained clothes soak for 30 minutes. After soaking, wash the clothes separately by hand to ensure thorough cleaning.

4. Alcohol for Quick Stain Removal

Surprisingly, alcohol can help in removing stubborn Holi colours. Simply apply a small amount of alcohol to the stained area, rub gently, and then rinse with normal water. This method works well for colour stains that have dried and set into the fabric.

By using these easy yet effective methods, you can keep your favourite outfits looking fresh and stain-free after celebrating Holi. Enjoy the festival without worrying about stubborn stains!