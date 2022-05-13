Host of events for 'World Migratory Bird Day'

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 'World Migratory Bird Day' observed on May 14, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) is going to organise a range of events for bird enthusiasts.

In this connection, the IGZP is conducting a 'Bird Watching' event. Many species of migratory birds can be found in and around Visakhapatnam Zoo. Bird expert from Wildlife Conservation Through Research and Education (WCTRE) Vivek Rathod will explain different species of migratory birds to the participants on the occasion.

This apart, bird watching is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on May 14. Those interested in the activity can register their names for free of cost. Participants should bring their own cameras and binoculars to capture the rare moments and watch a variety of birds from close quarters.

There will be a special webinar on 'birds-migration' from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Experts who have knowledge on different species of birds, including Raja Bandi, IISER, Tirupati and Uppada Janardhan, Deputy General Manager, Steel Plant and a member of Bird Watchers Association will create awareness on migratory birds during the event.

The platform aims at building awareness about several interesting facts like why birds migrate from one place to the other, the uniform time schedule they follow to migrate every time, etc.

People can watch the webinar live through the Vizag Zoo's YouTube channel IGZPVIZAG. Or can click on the link: https://youtu.be/ EoWeu0NpgTg. Those who like to take part in the bird watching program can call the contact numbers: 9441130894 or 9440810213 and register their names for the same.