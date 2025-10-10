How to Avoid Itchy Hands While Preparing Arbi: Easy Home Remedies

Arbi, also known as taro root, is a popular vegetable in Indian kitchens, prized for its unique flavour and versatility. From a simple daily sabzi to special festive dishes, arbi adds both taste and nutrition to the menu. However, many home cooks hesitate to handle this root vegetable because of the irritating itchiness it can cause on the skin.

The discomfort comes from naturally occurring calcium oxalate crystals present in arbi’s skin. These tiny, needle-like structures can cause redness, swelling, and a persistent itching sensation when they come in contact with the hands. Fortunately, there are several easy, effective home remedies that can help you prepare arbi without the annoying skin irritation.

Lemon Juice or Vinegar

A quick and simple way to prevent itching is to use acidic solutions like lemon juice or vinegar. Rubbing your hands with a cloth soaked in either lemon juice or vinegar before and after handling arbi creates a protective barrier on the skin. This not only neutralizes the effect of calcium oxalate crystals but also helps reduce redness and discomfort immediately.

Mustard Oil

Another traditional kitchen hack is applying mustard oil to your hands before cutting arbi. The oil forms a thin, protective layer that prevents the crystals from coming in direct contact with your skin. Besides protecting against itchiness, mustard oil also makes handling arbi less sticky and messy, allowing for a smoother cooking experience.

Metal Scrubber and Gloves

Scrubbing the arbi with a metal scrubber is an effective way to remove its outer skin while minimizing direct contact. For extra protection, wearing disposable or kitchen gloves can significantly reduce the chances of irritation. This method is particularly useful for those who frequently prepare arbi, making the process safer and more convenient.

Salt as a Barrier

Rubbing salt on your hands or on the kitchen utensils before peeling or cutting arbi can help prevent itchiness. Salt acts as a physical barrier, neutralizing the effect of the calcium oxalate crystals. Another handy tip is to rub half a lemon on the knife before cutting the arbi. This simple step not only reduces stickiness but also eases the chopping process, making the vegetable more manageable in the kitchen.

By using these practical home remedies, cooking arbi can become a more pleasant experience. Whether you prefer the acidic relief of lemon juice or vinegar, the protective coating of mustard oil, or the simple barrier of salt, these tips ensure your hands stay irritation-free. With a little preparation, arbi can be handled safely, allowing you to enjoy this nutritious and flavourful vegetable without any discomfort.