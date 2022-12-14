How to decorate Christmas Tree?

Christmas is around the corner; Christmas decoration brings lot of joy and fun. Most of us simply climb up into the attic, drag down that bin of ever-amassing holiday ornaments and try to cram in whatever would fit on the tree.

When it comes to brand new and nostalgic ornaments receive preferential treatment, while everything would get hung up if there is a room, consequently, tree looks same each year.

When you follow these general steps while putting the ornaments then tree will not look same each year. This step would also reduce frustrations, add purpose and help make the holidays more festive as well as fun.

Make sure the tree is ready

Whether you are decorating a live Christmas tree or an artificial tree, before placing a single ornament, you should first make sure the tree is ready.

Live tree

For a live tree, this means cutting of the bottom branches, so it can fit in a tree stand and positioning it, so it would stand straight, which could be harder than it sounds if the tree you have purchased is not straight. Additionally, you must prune or trim back any branches that are protruding to give the tree a more uniform look. When you are done, let the tree sit for several hours so the branches get fully open up.

If you have an artificial tree, after assembling (if required), reshape the branches so it looks full and even, there is space between the branches.

Check your old decorations and purchase new ones

Before you start stringing lights and hanging ornaments, perform a quick quality check of last year decorations. Untangle the lights and plug them in to make sure they would still work. Evaluate the condition of all ornaments to make sure they are still suitable for hanging, fragile ones are still intact and battery powered ones still function.

If you find you do not have enough ornaments to cover the tree, now is the time to start shopping. This includes not only ornaments, but other supplies, such as ornament hooks, floral wire, zip ties and more. While the best sales come after the season, they do not help you decorate your tree this year. Keep an eye on prices on few websites, which offer you good amount of discount.

You must decide on color scheme or theme

A Christmas tree is a blank canvas, few individuals use that canvas to express themselves by employing few color schemes as well as themes, while others tend to use the tree as the seasonal refrigerator, hanging all of their most precious memories. Decide which approach you wish to use before stringing your first light, so you can decorate it with a purpose.

Choosing light hanging

Light strings are wrapped across the branches and set deep and shallow in the tree, making difficult to reposition. Due to this, you wish to hang lights before doing any other kind of decorating. However, the strategy, you use to hang the lights can vary depending on personal preference. You can string lights starting at the top and wind them down to the bottom or begin at the bottom and wind them up to the top. Alternatively, you can snake light strings up and down in a vertical pattern.

The important aspect of hanging lights is to keep them balanced while adding dimension to the tree. To do this, few of the lights would require to be deep inside the tree, while other can remain closer to the end of the branch, but not so close that the strings and connection points are easily visible.

Adding other elements

If you like a general rule of thumb, for decorating, always find a spot of your largest decorations first. When you put the big decorations, such as garland or large ornaments, on first, you can quickly get an idea of the overall look your tree will have. It is also easier to adjust the bigger items when there are no other decorations on the tree. And, while their numerous people like to save the tree topper for last, strategically, it is best to place this all important ornament early so you do not risk knocking over a fully decorated tree when putting it on.