How to get rid of Warts and Skin Tags Naturally?

Skin tags and warts are two different identities, they tend to have similar appearance. Most of the times, people tend to mistakenly consider a wart to be skin tag and a skin tag to be a wart. Therefore, it is essential to know the difference between both the skin growth.



Difference between skin tags and Warts

Warts are tiny non-cancerous growth on the body, it might vary in size and their onset is gradual similar like skin tags. Warts are usually caused because of human papilloma virus (HPV). The medical term for common wart is Verruca Vulgaris.

This one is the most common skin abnormality found both in men and women as well. Warts are present in children, it can grow anywhere in the body, but the most common site for wart is fingers, hand as well as feet. Warts can also be present in the genital region, it would more difficult to detect. For detecting the genital warts, you might need a physician help.

Warts can get lacerated, cracked and it can bleed too.

Skin tags are extended piece of skin, which hangs having base attached to the skin. Skin tags are also non-cancerous and they are harmless. There is no definite cause for skin tags, although they have triggering factor for is formation is growing age, obesity, diabetes, hormonal changes, pregnancy and atherosclerosis.

They are tiny in size and soft to feel. Medically, the skin tags are referred as acrochordon. These tage are usually found on the face, eyelids, neck, groin and underarms.

In numerous cases, we find treatment for skin tag and wart can be same.

Conventional treatment for skin tag wart is through expensive surgical procedure or through cryogenic freezing or removing with the laser therapy.

One of the natural home remedy is, apply warm castor oil over the wart, then cover it with bandage. Repeat this procedure for three to four times a day until the wart gets dissolved. It would take around one week to dissolve the wart.

You can also apply, apple cider vinegar over the skin tag, wart or mole almost two to three times in a day, this would help wart to get dissolved. If you apply apple cider vinegar on the skin tag regularly, it would dry up and fall off after a week or two.

Few other natural ways to remove skin tags and warts in economical and safe way.

-one can apply cashew nut juice on the wart and then place bandage on the wart. By following the above procedure, you will find the wart gets dissolved in few days.

-you can apply a grated potato on the skin tags or on the warts. Cover it with a bandage for 4 to 5 days daily. The potato would decompose and make the skin tag and the wart to disintegrate.

-similarly, one can apply little quantity of vitamin E oil on the surface of the skin tag or wart. This would help to improve skin texture over the wart or skin tag. Then next, apply garlic paste and then bandage the area. Do this process on regular basis until the skin tag falls off. This is an effective procedure to remove skin tags.

To remove warts, apply milk from a dandelion stem on daily several times, it is said to work well in removing the warts.