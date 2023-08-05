How to handle the psychological condition

Q1) My son is seven years old and in 1 St standard; we are getting complaints from school that he is poor academically and doesn't socialize. Even at home, he plays by himself, has poor eye contact, and keeps repeating certain phrases we say to him. How can this be fixed?

- Ramakant, Bhongir

A) Dear Ramakant, your son seems to have symptoms of autism. He needs detailed psychological evaluation and continuous therapeutic management.

Q2) I am 28 years old. I am recently married, and my married life is in trouble now because one week back, I saw all lewd and foul messages forwarded to many women; on confrontation, he says he was trapped from social media. I can't trust him anymore. I am disturbed. How can I resolve these issues and lead a peaceful life?

- Tabassum, Hyderabad

A) Dear Tabassum, I can understand your plight. Find a time and discuss this with him. Transparency, understanding and commitment is the key to any relationship.

Q3) My problem is I cannot control myself; I feel like doing things I never thought of. I strongly believe somebody is doing black magic and controlling my mind. I have visited many Fakirs, Dargah and Babas, and spent so much money, but my problem is the same. What to do? Please help. -Madhavi, Hanumakonda

A) Dear Madhavi, the presentation of your complaints indicates psychosis. You might need medication and counselling. Please see a psychiatrist/ clinical psychologist for the needful.

a bar and restaurant and settle my kids. My elder son these days needs to listen to us. He has incurred huge debts despite taking hand loans from my close relatives and friends. I came to know recently that he is into cricket betting and gambling. We tried our best, but he is arrogant and wanted a share in my property to clear his debts. Is this a psychological problem? How to get rid of this problem?



- Swamy, Kadapa

A) Dear Swamy, your son has a strange psychological condition which we call as habit and impulse control disorder. Many who get into betting or gambling have a false belief that in one go, they can become millionaires. They live with unrealistic expectations and ruin life. He needs cognitive behaviour therapy to outgrow this maladaptive behaviour. See a clinical psychologist near you for the needful.

