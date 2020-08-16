IKEA's "Made in India" collection using rice straw material will be available globally

IKEA India has launched FÖRÄNDRING, a collection of sustainable products created from rice straw, a residue of rice production that is traditionally burnt and contributes heavily to air pollution in North India. This 'Made in India' collection includes rugs, lamp shades and other decorative items.

FÖRÄNDRING means 'change' in Swedish and illustrates the desire to contribute to positive change. It implies changing current habits where rice straw is being burnt as well as a change for the many people by contributing to better air.

The collection created using rice harvesting residue from North India will help curb air pollution. It is globally available across countries like Spain, Germany, etc.

The colours in this collection shift from dark blue to light blue and illustrate the present situation with smog and air pollution, as well as the hopes for a more optimistic future with crisp and clear blue skies. The collection includes 9 items, such as rugs, table runners, pendant lamp shades as well as decorative items such as storage boxes and baskets. They are handmade by skilled artisans from Northern India and the material is based on leftover rice straw, giving each product a unique shape and look.