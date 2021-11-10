Images, Messages, Pics, Wallpapers, and Photos Widespread On Whatsapp On The Occassion Of Chhath Puja

Chhath is a Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God, also known as Lord Surya, and is observed in various Indian states. For the four days of the event, which begins on November 8 and finishes on November 11, people worship the celestial body. The festival's major day, November 10, is the third day.



As previously stated, Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival dedicated to the solar deity Lord Surya and his sister Shashthi Devi. Devotees frequently express gratitude for their gift of life on Earth.

Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as Madhesh, Nepal's southern province, are among the states that follow the traditions religiously.

This Hindu celebration, unlike many others, does not include idolatry. The sun's main sources of power, according to devotees, are his wives Usha and Pratyusha. As a result, Chhath honours them, and followers pray for their blessings and continued wealth.

Chhath appears in both the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, two of the most major Hindu epics. Goddess Sita performed the puja in the Ramayana on the day Ram-Rajya (Lord Ram's kingdom) was established, and Pandava-mother Kunti performed it in the Mahabharata after they escaped from Lakshagrih, the lacquer palace that was burned to the ground.

The first day of the festival is known as Nahay Khay, according to the Drik Panchang. People take a holy bath in a body of water. Women who perform the puja eat only one meal. Kharna is the name given to the second day. On this day, individuals fast from daybreak to sunset without drinking water. After sundown, the fast is broken. On the third day, which is the main day of Chhath Puja, a full-day fast without water is observed. The fundamental rite is to offer arghya to the setting sun. The fasting continues into the night.

Meanwhile, the rising sun is given arghya on the fourth and final day, and it is known as Usha Arghya. Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, and Surya Shashthi are some of the other names for Chhath Puja.