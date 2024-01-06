Importance of getting a good night’s sleep

Quality sleep is often neglected in today's fast-paced world, overshadowed by the demands of a job and social obligations. Understanding the significance of healthy sleep, on the other hand, is critical for our overall well-being and optimal health. Dr Umesh Srikantha, Sr. Consultant - Neurosurgery, Head of Spine Services, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore talks about the significance of healthy sleep.

I. Sleep Patterns and the Sleep Cycle

The sleep cycle is divided into two parts: non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep.

1. NREM Sleep:

NREM sleep is an essential component of the sleep cycle. It is further broken down into four stages. Each stage serves a purpose and provides benefits. The first stage is the transition from wakefulness to sleep, while the second stage promotes deep relaxation. Stages 3 and 4, also known as slow-wave sleep, are critical for physical recovery and growth.

2. REM Sleep:

Dreams occur during REM sleep, which is characterised by rapid eye movements. It is essential for memory consolidation and emotional regulation. Our brain processes and integrates information during REM sleep, allowing us to retain important memories and effectively regulate our emotions.

II. Common Sleep Disorders and Their Impact

1. Insomnia: Insomnia is a sleep disorder characterised by difficulties falling or remaining asleep. It can be brought on by a variety of factors, including stress, anxiety, and certain medications. Seeking professional assistance is critical for successful management and treatment.

2. Sleep Apnea: Sleep apnea is a condition in which breathing stops and starts repetitively during sleep. Loud snoring, daytime sleepiness, and morning headaches are all signs and symptoms. Sleep apnea, if untreated, can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, and other serious health problems.

3. Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS): Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) is a neurological disorder characterised by unpleasant sensations and an irresistible urge to move the legs, particularly when resting or sleeping. RLS can have a significant impact on sleep quality and daily life.

III. How to achieve a healthy sleep pattern?

1. Duration: The amount of sleep recommended for each age group varies. Adults need 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night on average, while teenagers and young adults may benefit from 8 to 10 hours. Obesity, cardiovascular disease, and mental health disorders can all be exacerbated by chronic sleep deprivation.

2. Sleep Quality: Creating a sleep-friendly environment, such as providing a comfortable mattress, keeping the bedroom cool and dark, and minimizing noise disturbances, can significantly improve sleep quality. This includes abstaining from stimulants such as caffeine and nicotine, developing a relaxing bedtime routine, and restricting screen time prior to bed.

3. Sleep Regularity: Sleep pattern consistency helps to align our circadian rhythm, resulting in better sleep quality and overall well-being.

Maintaining a regular bedtime, avoiding stimulating activities before bed, and creating a relaxing pre-sleep ritual are all good ways to establish a consistent sleep routine. Deep breathing exercises, meditation, and progressive muscle relaxation are all effective sleep-inducing techniques.

Understanding and prioritising healthy sleep is critical for your overall well-being. You can transform your sleep and unlock its profound benefits by implementing the tips discussed above and seeking professional help when necessary.