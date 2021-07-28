Important National And International Days Of August 2021

In August 2021, here is a list of Important Days and Dates. Every day has its own meaning. Some days are dedicated to a specific theme.



01st August - National Mountain Climbing Day

National Mountain Climbing Day is celebrated every year on August 1st. According to legend, the day was created in honour of the author's son, Bobby Mathews, and his buddy Josh Madigan, who successfully climbed the Adirondack Mountains' 46 High Peaks.

01st August – Yorkshire Day

Every year on August 1st, Yorkshire Day is commemorated. It is the largest country in the United Kingdom. This day is commemorated to honour everything from the country's history to its most illustrious citizens.

01st - 07th August - World Breastfeeding Week

It is a worldwide promotion that takes place every year in the first week of August in a number of nations. The inaugural World Breastfeeding Week was held in 1992.

01st August (First Sunday of August) – Friendship Day

Friendship Day is observed on the first Sunday in August, which falls on August 1, 2021. In the United States, a custom of designating a day to friends originated in 1935. Friendship Day grew in popularity over time, and it is now observed in a number of nations, including India.

04th August - U.S. Coast Guard Day

On August 4th, the United States Coast Guard celebrates the founding of the Revenue Marine by Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton on that date in 1790.

06th August – Hiroshima Day

Every year on August 6, Hiroshima Day is commemorated. The atomic bomb was dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima on this day.

06th August (First Friday of August) - International Beer Day

The first Friday in August is designated as International Beer Day. It began in the year 2007 in Santa Cruz, California.

07th August - National Handloom Day

7th of August, the country's handloom weavers are honoured. This year marks the 6th National Handloom Day.

08th August – Quit India Movement Day

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi started the 'Quit India Movement' during an All India Congress Committee meeting in Bombay on August 8, 1942. It's also known as August Kranti or August Movement.

09th August - Nagasaki Day

On the 9th of August, 1945, the United States launched a second bomb on Japan at Nagasaki, dubbed "Fat Man." Three days after Hiroshima was bombed, it was dropped.

09th August - International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples

August 9, the United Nations proclaims the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples to encourage people all over the world to disseminate the UN's message of indigenous peoples' rights protection and promotion.

12th August – International Youth Day

On August 12th, the world commemorates International Youth Day, which focuses on the development and protection of youth in society.

12th August: World Elephant Day

On August 12th, it is commemorated to raise awareness about the need of preserving and protecting elephants. This is how the entire globe can come together to help elephants.

13th August - International Lefthanders Day

Lefthanders Day is honoured every year on August 13th. It raises awareness of the issues and challenges that left-handed people encounter.

13th August - World Organ Donation Day

On the 13th of August, World Organ Donation Day is commemorated to raise awareness about the necessity of organ donation.

14th August - Youm-e-Azadi (Pakistan Independence Day)

The 14th of August is known as Youm-e-Azadi, or Pakistan Independence Day. Following the end of British administration in 1947, Pakistan gained independence on this day and was designated a sovereign nation.

15th August - National Mourning Day (Bangladesh)

Bangladesh commemorates National Mourning Day on August 15th. On this day, Bangladesh's first president, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the majority of his family members were slain.

15th August – Independence Day in India

India celebrates Independence Day every year on August 15th. India gained independence from British domination on this day. It reminds us of a new beginning, the beginning of a new era free of more than 200 years of British colonialism.

15th August - Day of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary

The Christian feast day of the Assumption of Mary is observed on August 15th, with the belief that God took the Virgin Mary into Heaven after she died. It is primarily observed in portions of Europe and South America. It's also known as the Blessed Virgin Mary's Assumption.

20th August -Indian Akshay Urja Day

The annual Indian Akshay Urja Day is held on August 20th to promote awareness about India's renewable energy development. It's a campaign that's been going on since 2004. Rajiv Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India, was born on this day.

22nd August - Raksha Bandhan

The celebration honours the unbreakable tie that exists between brother and sister. The Rakhi festival will be held on August 22nd in 2021.

22nd August - Narali Purnima

It is also known as Nariyal Purnima, or Coconut Day, and it is widely observed in Maharashtra and other parts of the Konkan region. It will be commemorated this year on August 22, 2021.

23rd August - International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition

Every year on the 23rd of August, the tragedy of the slave trade in commemoration of all peoples who were affected by the transatlantic slave trade. It allows you to reflect on the historical causes and repercussions of the slave trade.

23rd August - European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism

Every year on August 23, this day is commemorated as a day of memorial for victims of totalitarian regimes such as Communism, Fascism, and Nazism. In some countries, it is also known as Black Ribbon Day. The rejection of "extremism, bigotry, and oppression" is also symbolised on this day.

26th August - Women's Equality Day

This day honours the passage of the United States Constitution's 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. The United States Congress designated August 26 as Women's Equality Day in 1971.

26th August: International Dog Day

It is observed on August 26th to commemorate the annual number of dogs in need of rescue.

29th August - National Sports Day

On August 29th, National Sports Day is observed to commemorate the birthday of field hockey player Dhyan Chand. Rashtriya Khel Divas is another name for National Sports Day.

30th August - Small Industry Day

Every year on August 30th, Small Industry Day is commemorated to support and promote small businesses. Small scale industries are privately owned small firms or factories with little resources and labour, as you may know.

30th August - Janmashtami

This year, it will be Lord Krishna's day, which will be celebrated on August 30th. The Janmashtami festival commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, also known as Kanha. He is regarded as one of Lord Vishnu's most powerful human incarnations. One of the most joyous events of the Janmashtami celebration is Dahi Handi.

31st August - Hari Merdeka (Malaysia National Day)