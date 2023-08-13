Independence Day 2023: What Is The Flag Code Of India?

The Indian National Flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of India. It is the symbol of our national pride and there is universal affection and respect for, and loyalty to, the National Flag. It occupies a unique and special place in the emotions and psyche of the people of India. 2. The hoisting/use/display of the Indian National Flag is governed by the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 and the Flag Code of India, 2002. According to the information shared by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), here are some salient features of the Flag Code of India, 2002.

Salient Features Of Flag Code Of India, 2002

1. The Flag Code of India, 2002 was amended vide Order dated December 30, 2021 and National Flag made of polyester or machine-made Flag have been allowed. Now, the National Flag shall be made of hand spun and hand-woven or machine-made, cotton/polyester/wool/silk khadi bunting.

2. A member of public, a private organization or an educational institution may hoist/display the National Flag on all days and occasions, ceremonial or otherwise, consistent with the dignity and honour of the National Flag.

3. The Flag Code of India, 2002 was amended vide Order dated July 19, 2022 and clause (xi) of paragraph 2.2 of Part-II of the Flag Code of India was replaced by the following clause: - (xi) “where the Flag is displayed in open or displayed on the house of a member of public, it may be flown day and night.”

4. The National Flag shall be rectangular in shape. The Flag can be of any size but the ratio of the length to the height (width) of the Flag shall be 3:2

5. Whenever the National Flag is displayed, it should occupy the position of honour and should be distinctly placed.

6. A damaged or dishevelled Flag shall not be displayed.

7. The Flag should not be flown from a single masthead simultaneously with any other flag or flags.

8. The Flag should not be flown on any vehicle except of the dignitaries mentioned in Section IX of Part III of the Flag Code, such as President, Vice-President, Prime-Minister, Governors etc.

9. No other flag or bunting should be placed higher than or above or side by side with the National Flag.

Note:- For further details, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 and the Flag Code of India, 2002 are available on Ministry of Home Affairs' website www.mha.gov.in.