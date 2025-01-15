Indian Army Day 2025: A Day to Remember Our Selfless Heroes

January 15 th is a very important day for India. Every year, this day is celebrated as the Indian Army Day. This is the day to remember and honour all the soldiers who work tirelessly and bravely to protect India and the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for this country so that we can sleep peacefully every night. Just one day to remember and honour the sacrifices of our soldiers is not enough, but Indian Army Day is a tribute to their unwavering service and bravery.

The History of Indian Army Day

Before India got Independence, the Army was headed by a British Commander. Even though India gained Independence in 1947, it was still headed by a British origin. In 1949 Lieutenant General K.M. Cariappa took over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief. This day marked a monumental step towards self-reliance in defence and military leadership. Since then, January 15th has been celebrated annually to pay homage to the extraordinary contributions of the Indian Army soldiers who have dedicated their lives to protecting our nation.

Importance of Indian Army Day

Indian Army Day is a day to remind each one of us the sacrifices and unwavering commitment of the armed forces and the role of the Indian Army in maintaining peace in our country. It is a day to express gratitude to the soldiers who stand guard at the borders, often in extreme conditions, to ensure the safety and security of our nation.

This Day is celebrated with parades, medal ceremonies, and tributes to martyrs. It is a day of immense pride and patriotism for citizens and they feel a renewed sense of unity and gratitude, inspired by the commitment and courage of the soldiers who serve selflessly.

Indian Army Day Celebration 2025

The Indian Army Day Parade is all set to take place for the first time in Pune at the BEG Centre (Bombay Engineering Group and Centre) at Khadki. The Indian Army Day Parade which is traditionally held in New Delhi, started rotating to different cities since 2023. Bengaluru hosted this parade in 2023 and Lucknow in 2024. Pune's selection highlights its rich military heritage and its role as the headquarters of the Indian Army's Southern Command.

The parade is scheduled for January 15, 2025, with rehearsals and related events leading up to the main ceremony. It will feature marching contingents, mechanized columns, and technological exhibits, including demonstrations of advanced defence technologies such as drones and robotics. Notably, this year's parade will include a Women Agniveer Contingent from the Corps of Military Police and an all-girls National Cadet Corps (NCC) contingent, emphasizing the increasing role of women in the Indian Army.

Contribution of the Indian Army to National Security and Nation- Building

If you think the contribution of our soldiers is limited to the battlefield then you are wrong. It is far more than that. From protecting the borders to providing aid during natural disasters, their role in safeguarding the country is unparalleled. Here are some key contributions:

Safeguarding and defending the Borders

The primary responsibility of the Indian Army is to protect the nation’s borders. Be it the rugged terrains of the Himalayas or the arid deserts of Rajasthan, the army’s presence ensures the safety of the country against external aggression.

Disaster Relief and Humanitarian Aid

In times of natural calamities like floods, earthquakes, and cyclones, the Indian Army steps in to provide immediate relief and assistance. Their swift response and organizational skills often save countless lives and mitigate damage.

Counter-Terrorism Operations

The Indian Army soldiers are at the forefront of counter-terrorism operations, particularly in sensitive regions. Their efforts have been instrumental in maintaining peace and stability in sensitive areas.

Peacekeeping Missions

India is one of the largest contributors to United Nations peacekeeping missions. The Indian Army’s leadership and commitment to global peace have earned international recognition and respect.

Nation-building activity

The role of the Indian Army goes beyond defence and security. They actively participate in nation- building activities, from constructing infrastructure in remote areas to providing education and healthcare in underserved regions. Their involvement in social welfare programs reflects their dedication to the overall development of the country.

The Indian Army Day is more than just a celebration. It is a day to remember those who sacrificed their lives for our nation and the ones who are standing bravely across the borders to protect us. The Indian Army’s contribution to the country and its people reminds us of the importance of unity and discipline. Let us cherish this day and honour our soldiers as they display the true meaning of selflessness.