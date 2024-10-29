Indulge in Festive Treats Without Guilt

With the festive season fast approaching, sweet indulgence is a given. However, for those with diabetes or managing their diabetes, it can feel like a challenge. But here's the good news: you don’t have to give up dessert. It’s about making mindful choices—picking better options and exploring new diabetes-friendly ingredients. By doing so, you keep your blood sugar levels in check and discover a world of healthier, delicious cuisines to enjoy.

Managing Diabetes: It’s Not Just

It's not just sugar intake that impacts your blood sugar levels. It’s important to manage your overall carbohydrate intake as well. Carbohydrates, including sugars, complex carbs, and fiber can significantly affect blood sugar levels. Desserts often contain high levels of simple sugars such as dextrose, fructose, and glucose, which can cause blood sugar spikes. However, there’s more to consider than just avoiding sugar. While sugar substitutes may reduce calories and carbs, they are likely to disrupt healthy gut bacteria, which play a role in hunger and blood sugar regulation.

Eat Your Way to Better Health

Understanding glycaemic index (GI) of foods helps with your food choices. The GI index is a scoring system for foods that tells you how much a food will spike your sugar level. So, the lower the GI index, the healthier the food. Examples of foods with a high GI index that you should eat occasionally and in moderation are simple carbs like ice creams, chocolates, refined flours, sweets etc. These major sources of glucose can do the most harm to your sugar balance.

“Managing diabetes isn't about depriving yourself—it's about making smart, informed choices,” says Dr. Irfan Shaikh, Associate Director of Abbott’s Nutrition business. He continues

“The key to managing blood sugar is finding the right nutrient balance that lowers the glycemic index (GI) of your meals. By thoughtfully combining ingredients in the right proportions, you can control the GI of your meals and manage your glucose levels more effectively.”

It’s good to include plenty of high fibre (bajra, jowar and raagi), whole-wheat bread, fruits, vegetables and whole legumes (daals). These are must-haves for diabetics, as they balance out your simple carbohydrate intake and help you maintain a normal blood sugar level.

Another highly effective approach to managing carbohydrate intake while still enjoying your favourite platters is through Diabetes-Specific Nutrition (DSN). They are tailored to provide balanced nutrition for individuals with diabetes, helping to control post-meal blood sugar spikes while keeping you energized.

Dr. Kalyan C Gurazada MRCP, CCT (UK), FRCP opines, “Good nutrition is significant to managing diabetes. Diabetes-specific nutrition (DSN) helps regulate blood sugar and provides essential nutrients at times, lacking in daily meals. Incorporating specialized nutrition drinks can fill critical gaps, ensuring sustained energy and better post-meal glucose control, allowing you to enjoy the festivities without worrying about blood sugar spikes.”

How DSN Helps: Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth Smartly

Diabetes-Specific Nutrition offers a way for diabetics to enjoy sweets without the guilt. DSN products are formulated to be low in glycemic impact, making them ideal for replacing high-carb, sugar-laden desserts. Here are some tips for incorporating DSN and other diabetes-friendly ingredients into your festive treats:

DSN shakes: Instead of sugary milkshakes or smoothies, use a DSN shake mix as a base and blend in diabetes-friendly fruits like berries or figs

Sugar substitutes: Swap out refined sugar for alternatives like artifical sweeteners in moderate amounts

Homemade sweets: When making traditional sweets, replace high-carb ingredients with DSN powder or low-GI flours such as almond or oat flour

Low-GI foods: Replace high-GI foods like basmati rice with brown rice and swap out regular wheat chapati for options like ragi, bajra or jowar bhakri to keep your meals diabetes-friendly

Delicious, Diabetes-Friendly Dessert Ideas

Transforming popular festive desserts into diabetes-friendly versions is easier than you think. By incorporating Diabetes-Specific Nutrition (DSN) products, such as Ensure Diabetes Care, and low-glycemic ingredients, you can keep the festive spirit alive without affecting your blood sugar control:

Gajar Halwa: Gently simmer grated carrots in milk infused with fragrant cardamom and roasted almonds. Cook until the liquid evaporates, leaving behind a rich, creamy mixture. Garnish with a final sprinkling of toasted almonds for that perfect nutty crunch

Shir Sewain: Toast golden semiya in ghee, then simmer in milk and khoya until it thickens. Add a touch of saffron for color and flavour, and top with nuts for the perfect festive indulgence

Moong Dal Paysam: Slow-cook moong dal and rice together to create a creamy base. Enhance with ghee for richness, and finish with a generous mix of toasted nuts and warm milk for a comforting and nutrient-packed treat. To know more about the delight click here

Nuts Shrikhand: Transform thickened curd into a cooling treat by mixing in cardamom and a medley of almonds and pistachios. Serve chilled for a nutty, refreshing delight

Enjoying festive season doesn't have to come at the cost of your health. By making mindful choices, managing your carbohydrate intake, and incorporating Diabetes-Specific Nutrition, you can indulge in sweet treats without guilt. The festive season is about joy and celebration, and with these adjustments, you can savour every moment without worrying about your health. Remember, the key lies in balance and making informed choices that align with your dietary needs. And don't forget to stay active and monitor your sugar levels regularly, even on festive days, to keep your diabetes management on track!




























