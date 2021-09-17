International Country Music Day is a day that has been designed so that we can pay tribute to some of the world's best country artists. Whether you are a huge fan of the genre or not, you are encouraged to listen to some country music on this date. You could even break out the fiddle or banjo and get involved yourself.

Country music, which can sometimes be referred to as country and western, is a form of music that has been popular for many years now. Its roots come from old-time music and blues, as well as a number of different types of American folk music. This includes Tejano, Texas country, New Mexico country, Red Dirt country, Cajun, and Appalachian. Country music tends to consist of both dance tunes and ballads, which have harmonies, folk lyrics, and simple forms.

International Country Music Day has been going strong since 2003. It was created as a day so that fans of country music and country music artists were brought together. The date was chosen because it is also the birthday of Hank Williams, who is one of the most famous and influential country music artists.

Hank Williams was born on the 17th of September in 1923, and he died 29 years later. He is deemed one of the most influential and significant American songwriters and singers of the 20th century. Although he was taken from the world too soon, his impact was undeniable. He recorded 35 singles, with all of them reaching the top ten in the Billboard Country & Western Best Sellers chart. In fact, 11 of them hit the top spot. Many people deem him the King of Country Music.