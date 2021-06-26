International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking: Few Tips to Follow to Overcome Drug Addiction

Each year, on 26th June International Day against Drug Abuse and illicit Trafficking is observed. As per the world Drug report, nearing to 269 million people have used drugs worldwide in the year 2018. This is about 30% more when compared to 2009; it has also been found that more than 35 million people suffer from drug use orders.

For this year, theme is share facts on Drugs, save lives.

Drug addiction as well as recovery can be confusing. Below we have listed few tips, which can help individuals overcome drug addictions.

• Be realistic

One should try to find a balanced perspective and be realistic, in a day not all can change, but definitely slowly you can overcome your addiction. Always stay encouraged and be positive.

• Consult professional

You must not underestimate the value of professional advice as well as intervention because your health as well as safety is important. They can guide you in all stages, whether you may in early stage or you may need long-term progress in recovery.

• Find new hobbies

Stay busy, this would be the best way to get rid of drug addition, when you develop a new hobby, you will not only find it interesting but you will also find joy as well as purpose in life. Replace your old unhealthy habit with new hobbies, which would help take your mind off from your addiction.

• Exercise

Exercise is very good for both, mind and body. Your physical health can improve; you will also experience the natural high of endorphins, which can help elevate your mood. Exercise routine helps create a structure to your days and it helps reduce your risk of a relapse.

• Eat well

The food you eat does have a serious impact on total wellbeing. Hence, one must make sure, you have healthy, well rounded diet, you will be able to keep yourself in shape, both physically as well as mentally.

• Talk

You must try to talk to someone, who will understand your experiences and they will be able to support you through the difficult times invaluable. You must find a local support group, work with a sponsor or call up a trusted friend to talk to when the going gets really tough.

• Meditate

By developing a meditation practice, you will find peace in an otherwise turbulent time. Mindfulness exercise helps relieve stress, anxiety and also helps decrease in blood pressure and helps improve immune function.