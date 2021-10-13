International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction: Everything You Need to Know

Each year, on 13th Oct, international Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is observed. The major aim of this specific is to promote a global culture of risk awareness as well as disaster reduction. This day helps celebrate as to how both, people as well as communities across the world are reducing their exposure to disasters and also help raise awareness about the significance of reining in the risk which they face.



You can measure good disaster risk governance in lives saved as well as reduced numbers of disaster affected people and reduced economic losses. Covid-19 as well as climate emergency are both, telling us, we require to have clear vision, plans as well as competent, empowered institutions acting on scientific evidence for the public good.

History of this day

The international Day for Disaster Risk Reduction was started in the year, 1989, after a call by the Union Nations General Assembly for a day to promote a global culture of risk awareness as well as disaster reduction.

During the year, 2015, at the third UN World conference on Disaster Risk reduction in Sendai, Japan. We have found that, international community has helped us remind that disaster have hit the hardest the local level, thus having the potential to cause loss of life and also create social as well as economic upheaval. Sendal had suffered a devastating earthquake and tsuanami in the year, 2011, wherin more than, 20,000 people have lost their lives.

We cannot forget that sudden disasters displace millions of people each year. Disasters can be due to climate change, which has been producing a negative impact on investment in sustainable development and the desired outcomes.

About the risk reduction

Each 3 years, the United Nations office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) work having thinkers, experts, practitioners as well as innovators in order to investigate the state of risk across the globe, which highlights what's new, spotting emerging trends, presenting progress in reducing risk, revealing disturbing patterns and examining behavior



