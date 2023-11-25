International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2023: theme, history and meaning

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, celebrated annually on November 25, serves as a poignant reminder of the widespread problem of gender-based violence that continues to plague societies around the world. This day has profound importance in promoting awareness, defending women's rights and fostering a collective commitment to eradicate violence against women.

Beyond being a commemoration of past sacrifices, it serves as a catalyst to imagine a future in which the elimination of violence against women is not just an aspiration but a reality. While we strive to make it a reality, it is crucial to reflect on the progress we have made so far and how the idea originated in the first place.

History

The origins of this day date back to the tragic murder of the Mirabal sisters in the Dominican Republic in 1960. Patria, Minerva and María Teresa Mirabal, political activists, boldly opposed the dictatorship of Rafael Trujillo. They were brutally murdered in 1960. Their tragic end spurred the global feminist movement, and in 1999, the United Nations officially designated November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in their honor.

The Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women was endorsed by the General Assembly on December 20, 1993 through resolution 48/104, marking a crucial step towards the global eradication of violence against women and girls.

Subsequently, on February 7, 2000, the General Assembly solidified this commitment by adopting resolution 54/134. This resolution formally established November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Theme 2023

Each year, the day is marked by a specific theme that summarizes the current challenges and objectives in the fight against violence directed at women.

This year, the global theme, designated by the UN Secretary-General's UNiTE campaign, is “UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls.” This theme underscores the imperative to collectively come together, pool resources and allocate investments strategically to proactively prevent cases of violence against women and girls.

Meaning

The meaning of this day goes beyond mere observance; serves as a call to action. Violence against women persists in various forms: physical, psychological and economic.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women encourages governments, organizations and individuals to reflect on the alarming prevalence of gender violence and to take concrete measures to eradicate it.

How is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women celebrated?

Around the world, organizations, governments and communities come together to celebrate this day through a wide variety of activities. Awareness campaigns, educational events, seminars and art exhibitions are organized to shed light on the magnitude of the problem and educate people on ways to prevent and address violence against women.

Symbolic gestures, such as lighting emblematic places in orange (the official color of the campaign), symbolize solidarity. Social media plays a key role in amplifying the message, and the hashtag #OrangeTheWorld becomes a rallying point to share stories, statistics and resources related to ending violence against women.

Despite the progress made in recognizing and combating gender violence, numerous challenges remain. Cultural norms, discriminatory laws, and stigma surrounding survivors hinder progress. The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women serves as a platform to recognize these challenges and work collectively to overcome them.

As we commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. By raising awareness, advocating for policy changes, and promoting a culture of equality, we move closer to a world where all women can live free from the fear of violence.