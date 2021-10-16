International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

Stories can often change, it helps us feel hopeful about having a poverty free society, but situation such as lockdowns and pandemic as well as natural disasters undo the entire progress make.



Covid-19 has significantly impacted the Indian economy. We find more than 23 crore Indians have been pushed into poverty in the past year, we find increasing rural poverty about 15%. Millions of people, have lost their jobs and the number of individuals have lost their jobs, the number of individuals who live below the national minimum wage threshold increased by 230 million during the year, 2020 to 2021.

As former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, once stated that, overcoming poverty is not a gesture of charity but it is an act of justice. It is the protection of fundamental human right, the right to dignity as well as a decent life.

Understanding poverty as well as mental as well as material

Development partners have been striving hard to uplift the rural India out of mental poverty, hence they are trying to inculcate, can do attitude in rural communities, this is starting point for uplifting the rural poverty.

The community must lead the change

The goals set by the community as well as solution to their challenges must be contextual and they should utilize the best of their geograpay, culture and heritage.

A holistic model of rural development

The holistic model is not only simple, replicable and scalable. In our experience, a geographical approach is followed to address the challenges of a specific area has been delivered the best results, which results in uplifting the rural household out of material as well as mental poverty.

Collaborations as well as partnerships spurred on by the present crises

The above approach for eradication as well as collaborative action can lead to permanent positive change.

The International Day of Eradication of Poverty on 17th October 2021.