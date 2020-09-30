International Day of Older Persons 2020: Seven smart gadgets for senior citizens

International Day of Older Persons 2020: The older generation had no technological inclinations, so the evolution of technology did not take them into account to some extent. Today, we find ourselves at a crossroads where there is everything we need around us, and yet older people continue to live a life that is not entirely "connected".

Today we have laptops, tablets, smartphones, smart home devices, digital health devices, that support personal, and professional life, including social media platforms.



From smart home security devices, especially in India and health monitoring sensors to smartphones and emergency assistive technology, there is a surprisingly long list of technologies that can make daily life easy and smooth for people. Along those lines, here is the list of seven modern gadgets that are perfect for your parents or grandparents so they can live a simpler and more connected life.



Seven smart gadgets for senior citizens:



Automatic Pill Dispenser





Not able to take prescribed medicine on time is a worrying issue for both the elderly and their loved ones. The older people suffering from memory loss can lead them to not stay on top of their necessary medication. But now you can buy automatic pill dispensers that use a motorized device with 28 slots for storing everyday medication. You can also set alarms and the device rings and flashes, reminding the person about the time to take their medicine. These can be set up to take place a few times every day. The alarm doesn't stop until the tablets are taken out and won't repeat the alarm until the next dose of medication is due. This is a recent approach for keeping medication safe and organized, while also setting up a system that ensures medication is taken and on time.



Blood Pressure Monitor





Working on the oscillometric principle, this simple but effective home blood pressure monitor measures your blood pressure and pulse perfectly. Its IntelliSense technology allows for controlled inflation with ease.



We must equip our seniors with user-friendly technologies that can help them stay close to their loved ones and feel at peace, no matter where they are.

Fall Detection Alarms





One of the biggest concerns when evaluating the safety and health of an aged person may be that if they fall and have no one around to help them. Therefore, a fall detection alarm can detect when a fall occurs. The fall detection alarm will send an alert message to an emergency contact, and the message will have a built-in GPS tracker that shows the user's location at the time the alarm was triggered. They can be used inside and outside the home and ensure that no older adult is left without assistance after a fall for a long period of time. They can be used as a necklace or as a keychain.



Health Bands





Health band is one of the fitness wearables. You recognize that your heart is the centre of everything you do and the need to track it. Health band offers several devices to track your heart rate from your wrist.



Fitbit Charge 2, for example, has a built-in heart monitor that shows an older person's heart rate. Monitor your loved one's heart rate, not considering the activity they are involved in: sitting, walking or exercising. In addition to heart rate, Fitbit has features to track activity and sleep duration.



Hearing Aid









Loss of hearing is the most common ailments that older people suffer from. It is of great worry for some people who have hearing loss issues. Other people have to talk at a higher pitch to ensure they listen, which is very challenging. Okay, we all know that devices for a hearing aid are already available in the market, we would suggest opting for "Behind The Ear Hearing Aid" type.

Panic Button





Imagine being home alone and needing help in case of medical emergencies or potential threats like theft! The health and mood of an older person can be seriously affected in such cases. Having an emergency "panic" button, handy can go a long way in ensuring that they can call for help and feel safe. The panic alarm activates a loud, penetrating siren (120 decibels) and a flashing LED light every 30 seconds, once the user removes the ripcord from the main unit, which can be mounted to an adjacent wall.



Phone for Senior Citizens





Not all older people are tech-savvy; they may find it difficult to use a smartphone. It's too difficult for them to use; most of them can't even manage a touch screen.



To tackle this issue, many mobile phone making companies are making special phones keeping older people in mind. Phones for older people are very much compatible with non-techie senior citizens.



So communicating with older people using these phones is very easy.



These phones for senior citizens have big keys with minimum function and SOS safety features. Some also offer video calling features to communicate with others via video conferencing.

It's no wonder modern technology has been used to make the lives and homes of the older generation safer. Watching your loved ones grow old can be a worrying time, but with these technological gadgets, you can be sure that if the worst happens, your loved one will not be left without help.