Preparing students for an uncertain future: Skills beyond academics

As education systems worldwide adapt to rapid technological change, schools are increasingly expected to prepare students not only academically but also for a fast-evolving global workforce. In this interview, John Chisholm, Director of International Education at Whitgift School, shares insights on the challenges students face today, emerging career trends, and the essential skills young learners must develop to succeed in the future.

Q: What challenges do students today commonly face in their education, and how can schools overcome them?

One of the biggest challenges students face today is the rapidly changing nature of technology, particularly artificial intelligence, and the uncertain world of work they are preparing to enter. Many of the jobs that students will take up in the future do not even exist yet. Because of this, schools must move beyond purely academic instruction and focus on developing soft skills—communication, collaboration, adaptability, and emotional intelligence. These are human skills that technology cannot replace.

Schools also need to balance academic learning with mental health awareness and well-being programs. Students must feel emotionally supported while also gaining exposure to educational technology and AI literacy. Achieving the right balance between technological awareness and human-centered skills is essential if schools want to prepare students effectively for the future.

Q: What trends are you currently seeing in the interests and career choices of Indian students?

We are seeing strong and growing interest in fields related to technology, particularly computer science, cybersecurity, and broader STEM disciplines. These areas are becoming increasingly popular choices at university because students recognise the expanding opportunities in the technology-driven global economy. Cybersecurity, in particular, is emerging as a major field because organisations everywhere require professionals who can protect digital systems and data.

At the same time, while STEM interest continues to rise, it is important that students also develop interdisciplinary skills—combining technical expertise with communication, leadership, and creative thinking—so they can remain competitive in a changing job market.

Q: What skills should students start building early if they want to study abroad?

Communication skills are absolutely essential. Students must learn how to speak confidently, express ideas clearly, work in teams, and interact effectively with people from different cultures. One challenge we often observe is that many students spend significant time on phones and social media, which sometimes reduces face-to-face interaction skills. Schools and families need to help students develop a healthy relationship with technology so that digital tools support learning rather than limit interpersonal development.

In the future global workplace, teamwork and collaboration will be among the most important skills. Students who can communicate clearly, listen actively, and cooperate with others will have a major advantage when studying abroad and later entering international careers.

Q: What advice would you give to students who feel uncertain about their future career paths?

Uncertainty about the future is completely normal, especially at a young age. My main advice to students is to focus on subjects and activities they genuinely enjoy and feel motivated to pursue. When students choose fields they are interested in, learning becomes easier, commitment improves, and success often follows naturally.

It is also important to remember that career paths are no longer linear. Many people change directions several times during their professional lives. Therefore, building strong foundational skills—curiosity, resilience, communication, and adaptability—is often more important than deciding on a single career path very early. Students should remain open to opportunities, continue learning, and trust that consistent effort in areas they enjoy will eventually guide them toward the right direction.