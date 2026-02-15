1st T20I: Arundhati picks 4-22 as India beat Australia by 21 runs via DLS method

Seam-bowling all-rounder Arundhati Reddy picked her career-best figures of 4-22 as India claimed a 21-run victory over Australia via DLS method in the opening game of the multi-format series after rain curtailed play at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Chasing 134, India raced to 50/1 in 5.1 overs before heavy showers forced the players to go off the field. With no resumption possible, the visitors were declared winners and take a 2-0 lead in the multi-format series.

Arundhati’s four-fer ensured India dismissed Australia for just 133 in 18 overs. Georgia Wareham top-scored with 30 off 19 balls, while Phoebe Litchfield (26) and Ellyse Perry (20) made promising starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

Australia’s innings faltered after a 41-run stand between Ellyse and Phoebe, before the hosts lost five wickets for 12 runs, leaving India firmly in control of the match. Renuka Singh Thakur and Sree Charani took two wickets each, while Deepti Sharma and Kranti Gaud picked a scalp apiece.

Openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave India a flying start in the chase by adding 50 runs in just over five overs. Though Shafali fell to Sophie Molineux’s first ball as Australia’s captain for 21 off 11 balls, India remained ahead on DLS calculations when rain intervened and eventually got the win.

The match marked Australia’s first T20I under new Sophie, who was appointed to the role in January. The hosts made several changes, omitting vice-captain Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt and Grace Harris, while recalling Nicola Carey, who made a run-a-ball 12.

Annabel Sutherland, fresh from winning the Belinda Clark Award again, was surprisingly demoted to number eight and managed to make only three runs before being stumped off Renuka. The teams will travel to Canberra for the second T20I to be played at the Manuka Oval on Thursday.

Brief Scores: Australia 133 all out in 18 overs (Georgia Wareham 30, Phoebe Litchfield 26; Arundhati Reddy 4-22, Renuka Singh Thakur 2-14) lost to India 50/1 in 5.1 overs (Shafali Verma 21, Smriti Mandhana 16 not out) by 21 runs (via DLS method)