International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2023: Date, history, significance

International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2023: It's a day dedicated to recognizing the rights of those born with disabilities—a day to ensure that they lead lives filled with respect and dignity. Central to this effort is the provision of well-being and equal opportunities for individuals with disabilities. Each year, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities serves as a platform to spotlight the challenges faced by this community and brainstorm collaborative solutions to secure their equal rights. The integration of persons with disabilities is crucial across various spheres of life, including political, social, economic, and cultural domains.

As we anticipate the celebration of this special day, here are some key details to bear in mind:

Date:

Mark your calendars—International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed annually on December 3. In 2023, this significant day falls on a Sunday.

History:

In 1992, the United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3 proclaimed the establishment of the International Day of Disabled Persons. The goal was to foster understanding of disability issues and garner support to uphold their rights to well-being, dignity, and equal opportunities.

Significance:

The theme for this year's International Day of Persons with Disabilities is "United in action to rescue and achieve the SDGs for, with, and by persons with disabilities." The observance of this day is designed to enhance awareness and promote understanding of disability issues. It also seeks to mobilize support for the dignity, rights, and well-being of persons with disabilities. Additionally, the day emphasizes the gains derived from the integration of persons with disabilities into various aspects of political, social, economic, and cultural life—a mission endorsed by The United Nations on their official website.