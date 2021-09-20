International Day Peace: This year, 20th Anniversary

Each year, International Day of Peace is observed across the world on 21st September. The above day was established in the year,1981 by unanimous United nations Resolution, Peace day also offers a globally shared date all humanity to commit to peace above all difference and also help in contributing to building a culture of peace.



The United Nations tend to invite all nations as well as people to honor a cessation of hostilities during the day, which otherwise helps in commemorating the day through education and also through public awareness related to peace.

• Peace day Activities are wide ranging

• It involves Education, humanitarian aid and also service,

• The arts, projects for the environment

• Spiritual and interfaith gathering,

• Non violence forums, intercultural dialogues , walks as well as vigils

• Meditations, youth peace building trainings,

• Conferences, sport for peace events

• Wide array of community building activities and celebrations

For 2021 Global peace day theme: Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world



In the year, 2021, we tend to heal from the Covid-19 pandemic, we are inspired to think both creatively and also collectively, this is how, it helps everyone to recover better. This also helps in building the resilience and also it helps in transforming the world into one, which is more equal and more equitable, inclusive, sustainable and healthier.

Due to pandemic, there has been surge in discrimination, hatred and stigma, all these cost more lives and instead of saving them, the virus attacks everyone without caring as to where you are from and what you are or what you believe in. While confronting our common enemy to the humankind, we should be reminded that we are definitely not each other enemy. To be able to recover from the devastation of the pandemic, we should make peace with one another.