International joke day

Joke Day is the perfect day to let out all of the guffaw producing, or groan-inducing jokes you've collected over the years, sharing them with friends or any passerby you can get to listen to you.



Joke Day is not just a day for you to prove to everyone how funny you are. It is the perfect day for you to share laughs and to put a smile on people's faces, including your own. Whether you prefer to share jokes or you like to listen to them, this is a day that is all about smiling, laughing, and having fun, and who wouldn't want to be a part of a day like this?

They say that laughter is the best medicine, and a lot of people would agree with this! After all, there are actually a lot of health benefits that are associated with laughing. Laughter draws people together in a manner that triggers healthy emotional and physical changes in the body.

Humor keeps you alert, focused, and grounded, as well as connecting you to others, inspiring hope, and lightening your burden. It also helps you to forgive sooner and release anger too.

Joke Day seems to have officially begun in the United States but whatever the origins of Joke Day, it is clear that jokes themselves pre-date by hundreds and hundreds of years. The first joke is often attributed to the Greeks, specifically Palamedes, who is also credited with the invention of many other things.