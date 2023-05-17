International Museum Day 2023: Sudha Car Museum In Hyderabad

All those are car lovers, there is an interesting place to visit, that is Sudha Car Museum, this one is first of its kind, not only in India but world at large as well. It is a handmade car museum.



The theme around the Museum revolves around vintage cars and creative vehicles.

This Museum was established by K Sudhakar, who became famous, when he received Guinness record for creating the largest tricycle in the world, which is around 41 feet and 7 inches tall. He has also designed India’s smallest train, which has got seating capacity of mere 10 people, it is only 10 foot long, This creation was completed in just 20 days.

In this Museum one can find, car of almost any shape one can think of. An ornament trains with its bogies in the shapes of jewellery, cars in the shape of bridal dresses, or captivating ladies collection which include cars in the shape of handbags, lipsticks, compact and stilettos and replica of red London Buses are just a few of the cars that you would see.

Another interesting fact is, most of the cars built are customized and the pieces used are mostly unwanted and old. The vehicles displayed in the museum are mostly in work condition and not mere showpieces. This unique vehicle shapes take about 20 days to 3 years of time for designing.

Timing

The Museum is open from 9:30 Am to 6:30 Pm and is open throughout the week. Hence one can explore the distinctive displays of this museum on any day.

Charges

For an adult the Charges are about Rs.100 for Children is Rs. 80 and to carry mobile extra 100 need to paid(these charges might subject to change as per the Museum authority)

How to reach the Sudha Museum?

Sudha Car Museum location is on the Bahadurpura X road, opposite to the petrol pump. It is very close to the zoo park.one can take autorickshaw or taxi from zoo park main road and the puranpul road.