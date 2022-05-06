  • Menu
International No Diet Day

There has been a long-standing movement to shed the shame typically associated with being less than Hollywood perfect.

The photoshopped images found in fashion and beauty magazines have been marked as a direct cause of a rising instance of eating disorders among the youth.

Too long has health been associated with unrealistic body types and unhealthy, dangerous fad diets. International No Diet Day has been pushed forward with the intention of promoting healthy lifestyles for all body types.

