It is observed on September 30 every year to spread awareness about the translation profession and to pay tribute to the work of language professionals. It helps in promoting cultural heritage and mutual respect in our changing world. It is established by the International Federation of Translators (FIT).



Celebrating this day annually is to pay tribute to the work of translators and the interpreters who break down the language barriers to make the world a slightly smaller place. This day is celebrated with a series of events, seminars, and symposiums across the world.

On 24 May 2017, the General Assembly adopted a resolution 71/288 to proclaim 30 September as International Translation Day after considering the role of professionals in connecting nations and fostering peace, understanding, and development.