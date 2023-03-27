International Whiskey Day
Highlights
The history of International Whiskey day is intrinsically tied to the history of the beverage, so that seems like a good place to begin. Whiskey is...
The history of International Whiskey day is intrinsically tied to the history of the beverage, so that seems like a good place to begin.
Whiskey is the result of a distillation process, a chemical/alchemical process known as far back in history as Babylon.
While no one quite knows if they created a beverage quite as wonderful as modern-day whiskey, historians have confirmed that the process was available to them.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS