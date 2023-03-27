  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Life Style

International Whiskey Day

International Whiskey Day
x
Highlights

The history of International Whiskey day is intrinsically tied to the history of the beverage, so that seems like a good place to begin. Whiskey is...

The history of International Whiskey day is intrinsically tied to the history of the beverage, so that seems like a good place to begin.

Whiskey is the result of a distillation process, a chemical/alchemical process known as far back in history as Babylon.

While no one quite knows if they created a beverage quite as wonderful as modern-day whiskey, historians have confirmed that the process was available to them.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X