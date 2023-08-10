International Youth Day: Empowering India’s Youth Through Skill Development

On the occasion of International Youth Day on 12th August, India underscores the significance of skill development in harnessing the immense potential of its youth. With a population of over 808 million individuals below the age of 35, India's youth present a formidable resource that can drive the nation's growth and development.

Alok Bansal, CEO, Global Business Process Management, Visionet Systems, said “We are a young country with over 808 million of our citizens below the age of 35 and as the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) specify, we must invest in them to maximize their potential. It is their progress as a demographic that will determine India's social and economic development and we need to recognize the challenges they are facing today when it comes to education equity, employability, and skilling. Vocational education, skill development, financial and digital literacy are critical to economic empowerment. Leading a technology-driven company has made me acutely aware of the skill gaps in the BFSI sector. I however believe that with intentionality and focus, skilling opportunities can be made accessible to even youth in Tier 2 and 3 cities. Every young Indian has the right to a sustainable livelihood and we need to identify the reasons why our youth population is still struggling to leverage technology and achieve socio-economic stability. I however am optimistic that with a collaborative synergy between public-private entities and the government along with a future forward vision, we can turn India's youth population into a transformative force.”

Recognizing the vital role of skill development in shaping the future, numerous initiatives have been launched across the country to equip young Indians with relevant skills and knowledge. These programs target various sectors and industries, providing vocational training, technical proficiency, and digital literacy.

Visionet Systems started ‘Unnati for India,’ a free skilling program to transform raw talent in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities into a futuristic workforce with the aim to make 100,000 youths employment ready over a period of five years. The initiative offers training in loan processing, customer support, data analytics, AI, ML and more.

International Youth Day serves as a reminder of the importance of investing in skill development to ensure a prosperous and sustainable future for both the youth and the nation. Through collaborative efforts between public and private sectors, India envisions a landscape where its young workforce is equipped to take on global challenges and opportunities.