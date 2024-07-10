Isha Ambani’s Traditional Tamilian Jadai Hairstyle Shines at Wedding Event

Isha Ambani made a stunning appearance at a recent wedding event for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, wearing a traditional Tamilian jadai hairstyle. She paired her teal raw silk lehenga, which featured a pink border and a golden blouse, with a golden necklace adorned with large emeralds. The highlight of her look was the intricate jadai hairstyle.

The jadai hairstyle has three key components. At the top is a rakodi, placed on the bun and surrounded by mogra flowers, symbolizing the cycle of life. The braid, known as the jadai, was styled with a golden thread in Isha's case and ended with a kunjalam, a decorative element featuring three tiny baubles. Her look was completed with traditional jimmkis (earrings) and golden sun and moon ornaments on either side of her hair partition.



Isha Ambani is the daughter of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man and chairperson of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani. She is married to Anand Piramal, and they have a son and a daughter.

Anant Ambani is set to marry Radhika Merchant on Friday, July 12, with a grand reception to follow on July 14. The celebrations will take place at the Ambani’s Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai and their family home. The wedding dates were chosen based on the couple's birth charts, following Hindu customs to ensure auspicious timing.

Leading up to the wedding, several traditional events and rituals are planned. Recently, social media buzzed with videos from the couple’s sangeet ceremony, where family members performed dances for the guests. The event also featured performances by Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan, along with an appearance by international pop star Justin Bieber, who flew to Mumbai for the occasion.