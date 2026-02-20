Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in royal blue elegance

At 40, Jacqueline Fernandez continues to command attention, staying firmly in the public eye through a mix of glamour, high-profile appearances, and constant media buzz. The actress often trends for her fashion statements, but her name has also remained in circulation due to controversies linked to jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Past reports of extravagant gifts, including claims of a luxury helicopter, once again pushed her into the headlines. Despite the surrounding noise, Jacqueline has consistently chosen to stay focused on her image, work, and public presence.

Recently, she shared a fresh set of glamorous pictures that instantly grabbed attention online. Jacqueline is seen wearing a striking royal blue, body-fitted gown that reflects confidence and power. The outfit features an off-shoulder neckline with one full sleeve, giving the look a bold and modern edge. The sleek fabric flows into a long, structured silhouette that highlights her frame, while a visible zipper detail at the back adds a contemporary touch. Styled with straight open hair and sharp makeup, her look exudes strength, elegance, and effortless glamour.

The photos have been widely appreciated for their bold aesthetic and polished styling, reinforcing her status as one of Bollywood’s enduring fashion icons. Each pose reflects confidence and control, presenting an image of resilience and self-assurance.

On the professional front, Jacqueline currently has limited film releases lined up. However, she remains active through stage performances, major event appearances, and judging assignments. One project she is particularly hopeful about is Welcome to the Jungle, which is expected to mark her return to the big screen in a significant way and reconnect her with mainstream audiences.