Jitiya Vrat 2023: Known Date, Auspicious Moments and Significance

Every year Jitiya Vrat is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of the Ashwini month. On this day, mothers maintain the Jritiya fast for the happiness and long life of their children. This year it will be celebrated on October 6. This fast is also believed to bring glory to parents as their children achieve intelligence and longer life.

On this day, King Gandharva – Jimutavahana is worshiped and the story of Jitiya Vrat is heard. King Jimutavahana is believed to have protected the children of Nagamata from the bird king, Gurud. Due to this, during Jitiya Vrat, mothers pray to Jimutavahan for the safety of their children.

According to astrologer Dr Krishna Kumar Bhargava, who hails from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, this year Jitiya Vrat will begin at 6:24 am on October 6 (Friday) and will end at 8:08 am on October 7 (Saturday).

Now, according to Mahavir Panchang of Kashi, Ashtami Tithi is scheduled to begin at 9:25 am. m. on Friday, October 6 and will continue until 10:21 a.m. m. on Saturday, October 7. According to Mithila Unversity Panchang, Ashatami Tithi will start from 9:35 am on October 6 to 10:32 am on October 7.

Women can begin and end their fast based on these dates and times. After the end of Ashtami Tithi, the mothers will perform Paraná. According to renowned Acharya Bajrang Maharaj of Patna, the auspicious time of Parana is after 10:32 am. on October 7.

This year, on the day of Jitiya Vrat, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Parigha Yoga are also forming, according to astrologer Dr. Krishna Kumar Bhargava. Sarvartha Siddhi Mahurat will be held from 9:32 pm. from October 6 until 6:17 a.m. m. on October 7. Parigha Yoga will end a little early at 5:31am. m. of Paraná day.

The auspicious puja time for Jitiya Vrat on October 6 is 6:00 AM. m. at 10:41 a.m. m. Mothers who must observe Jitiya Vrat should eat sattvic food before fasting. Before starting Puja, they should take bath. Mothers observe Nirjala fast on this date. During the puja, people worship the idol of God Jimutavahana with akshat, flowers, garlands, mustard oil, bamboo leaves, etc. After this, the mothers listen to Jitiya Vrat's story about the long life and happiness of their children.