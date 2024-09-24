Jivitputrika Vrat 2024: Date, Timings, History, and Significance of the Jitiya Fast

Jivitputrika Vrat, also known as Jitiya Vrat, is a revered Hindu festival primarily observed by mothers for the well-being of their children. Celebrated across regions like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand, as well as in Nepal, these fast holds deep cultural and religious significance. The festival spans three days and falls during the Krishna-Paksha phase in the Hindu month of Ashvin. It reflects the devotion of mothers seeking blessings for their children's health and happiness.

Jivitputrika Vrat 2024 Date and Timings

In 2024, Jivitputrika Vrat will be observed on Wednesday, September 25. The auspicious timings are as follows:

• Ashtami Tithi Begins: 12:38 PM on September 24, 2024

• Ashtami Tithi Ends: 12:10 PM on September 25, 2024

Significance of Jivitputrika Vrat

This festival is especially meaningful for Hindu women, who fast with dedication to pray for the longevity and prosperity of their children. On this day, mothers seek the blessings of Jimutavahana and Lord Surya. The fast is maintained for a full 24 hours, reflecting the selfless love and devotion of mothers. This observance strengthens the bond between mothers and children, making it a cherished tradition.

History of Jivitputrika Vrat

The festival’s origins trace back to the legend of King Jimutavahana, a compassionate ruler who sacrificed himself to save a snake family from Pakshiraj Garuda. His selflessness moved Garuda, who spared him and ended the sacrificial customs, thus bringing joy to the Nagvansha (snake clan). This tale highlight’s themes of kindness and protection, forming the basis of the festival.

Rituals of Jivitputrika Vrat

1. Women begin the day with a ritual bath.

2. Homes, especially the puja rooms, are thoroughly cleaned.

3. Offerings are made to Lord Surya at dawn.

4. An idol of Jimutavahana is worshipped with diya, akshat, flowers, and banana leaves.

5. The Jitiya Vrat Katha is recited to invoke blessings for the children.

6. The fast lasts 24 hours and concludes the next morning with prayers to Lord