Kailasakona waterfalls enthrals nature lovers

For pilgrims visiting Chittoor district known as the hub of temples, the beautiful waterfalls become an added attraction. Picnic lovers normally plan to visit any of these waterfalls in their free time during the pilgrimage.



The Kailasakona waterfalls in Narayanavanam mandal near Puttur with its natural beauty amazes the visitors. Those who travel about 50 km from Tirupati to have some pleasant enjoyment will not get disappointed at this place. Having a height of around 40 feet, it is a natural perennial waterfall of Nagari Hills.

The water here originates from a split in the mass rock and looks crystal clear and said to be having good mineral and medicinal values. Apart from the main waterfalls there are two smaller falls with a height of about 4-6 feet. Nearby there is Kailasanatha temple where the presiding deities Lord Kailasanatheswara Swamy and Goddess Kamakshi are worshipped. According to legend, Lord Shiva and Parvathi have stayed here for some time when they attended the wedding of Lord Venkateswara and Goddess Padmavathi at Narayanavanam which is nine kilometres from Kailasakona falls.

During that time he was mesmerised by the picturesque location, flora and water falls providing a pleasant atmosphere. He chose the nearby waterfalls for his meditation and thus it is named as Kailasanatha Kona or popularly known as Kailasakona. Lord Shiva also installed his 'Swayambhu' (self-manifested) linga there.

Knowing this, Saint Agasthya also spent some time there for his meditation. After their marriage Lord Venkateswara and goddess Padmavathi also reached there and took a holy dip at the waterfalls. According to a book called 'Venkatachala Mahatyam', on the advice of Agasthya, the Lord and goddess have installed goddess Kamkshi Devi there as it was felt that Shiva alone should not be there.

Visitors to Kailasakona can also visit the nearby famous Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Narayanavanam, Vedanarayana Swamy temple in Nagalapuram, Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Singiri Kona among others.

Also, for nature lovers, there are various other waterfalls like Sadasivakona and Moolakona near Puttur and Ubbalamadugu falls also called Tada falls near Sri City in Varadaiahpalem mandal among others. Temple Trust Board Chairman B Bhaskar Yadav told The Hans India that APTDC has asked three acres at Kailasakona to develop a resort for which the committee has responded positively. As around 2000 visitors are coming during weekends and at least a half of them on other days, the temple committee has taken up constructing cement roads with a cost of Rs.1.10 crores.

How to reach

AP Tourism Development Corporation has constructed guest houses at this location. Though water falls here all through the year here, the best time to visit the place is between October and February. Visitors can reach the place by own vehicles or by taking Auto rickshaws from Govindappa Naidu Kandriga bus stop near Puttur on Tirupati-Chennai route and reach near the water falls from where they need to walk for about half a kilometre.