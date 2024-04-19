Kamada Ekadashi 2024: Date, Auspicious Timings And Significance

This year, Kamada Ekadashi fast is being observed today, April 19. It is the first Ekadashi after the Chaitra Navratri, as per the Hindu lunar year. On the day of the Kamada Ekadashi, Ravi Yoga, Vriddhi Yoga and Dhruva Yoga are formed.

It is believed that Kamada Ekadashi fast should be kept during the Ravi Yoga. The devotees who keep fast on the Kamada Ekadashi must read the ‘Kamada Ekadashi Vrat Katha’ while worshipping Lord Vishnu. It must be preceded by the morning in the Brahma Muhurta.

The religious merit gained from this fast is believed to grant all the desires and cleanse the sins committed by the devotees. It also keeps the curses away from the devotee of his family members. Kashi astrologer Chakrapani Bhatt shared the auspicious time for the puja along with the origin of Kamada Fast.

Kamada Ekadashi 2024 Muhurats

• Chaitra Shukla Ekadashi Tithi Start: April 18, Thursday, at 05:31 PM

• End of Chaitra Shukla Ekadashi Tithi: April 19, Friday, at 08:04 PM

• Auspicious time of the day: 11:54 AM onwards Till 12:46 PM

• The Ravi Yoga, Vriddhi Yoga, Magha Nakshatra and Kamada Ekadashi Dast Break will be observed on

• Ravi Yoga: From 05:51 AM to 10:57 AM

• Vriddhi Yoga: From early morning till late night 01:45 AM

• Magha Nakshatra: From early morning till 10:57 AM, then Purva Phalguni Nakshatra

• Kamada Ekadashi fasting breaking time: April 20, between 05:50 AM to 08:26 AM

Vrat Katha of Kamada Ekadashi

Once Yudhishthira requested Lord Krishna to tell him the glory of Chaitra Shukla Ekadashi as stated in the Varaha Purana. While answering the question, lord Krishna told him that Chaitra Shukla Ekadashi is also known as Kamada Ekadashi. He narrated the story to the Yudhishthira.

As per the religious texts, once a young couple, Lalit and Lalita lived in the city of Ratnapura which was ruled by King Pundarika. Lalit was a renowned singer at that time while Lalita was a dancer at royal court. Once during his performance, Lalit missed some beats due to his divided attention on his wife who was missing from the court.

King Pundarika got angry at him for not serving his master with an undivided attention. He cursed Lalit to become a demon and suffer the consequences of his crime. Due to his influence, Lalit became a huge monster- 64 miles in height and started suffering while wandering in the forest with his wife. Lalita became sad and one day she went to Shringi Rishi’s ashram and told him about her problems.

Rishi Shringi asked her to keep a fast on Kamada Ekadashi and give its virtue to your husband Lalit. This will free him from the demonic form and the king’s curse will also become ineffective. On the suggestion of the sage, Lalita observed a fast on Kamada Ekadashi and worshipped Lord Vishnu as per the rituals. After the fast, lord Vishnu rewarded Lalita for her devotion and freed her husband from the demonic form.