Kamika Ekadashi 2024: Date, Significance, and Rituals

Ekadashi holds significant religious and spiritual importance among Hindus. On this auspicious day, devotees fast and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu with great devotion and faith. Kamika Ekadashi, which occurs during the Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Sawan, will be observed on July 31, 2024.

Date and Time

• Ekadashi Tithi Begins: July 30, 2024 – 04:44 PM

• Ekadashi Tithi Ends: July 31, 2024 – 03:55 PM

• Parana Time (Breaking of Fast): August 1, 2024 – from 05:23 AM to 07:59 AM

• Dwadashi End Time: August 1, 2024 – 03:28 PM

Significance

Ekadashi is a day of immense religious and spiritual significance for Hindus. This day is considered highly auspicious for seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu through prayers and worship performed with faith and pure intentions. Kamika Ekadashi, celebrated in the month of Sawan, involves fasting from sunrise and breaking the fast the next day, during the Dwadashi Tithi. Observing this fast is believed to bring relief from all kinds of suffering.

Puja Rituals

On Kamika Ekadashi, devotees begin their day by waking up early and taking a holy bath. An idol of Lord Vishnu is placed on a wooden board, adorned with flowers or a garland, and marked with haldi or yellow chandan tilak. Offerings such as Tulsi Patra, fruits, and other items are made to the deity. Devotees chant Vishnu mantras to invoke the deity and recite the Ekadashi Vrat Katha.

In the evening, prayers are offered to Lord Vishnu once again, followed by the chanting of aarti. Those unable to fast for the entire day may break their fast with foods recommended for fasting. The fast is broken the next day during the Parana time, after offering prayers to Lord Vishnu.

Mantras

1. Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaye

2. Ram Ram Rameti Rame Raame Manorame Sahasranama Tatulyam Ram Naam Varanane

3. Hare Ram Hare Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare

These mantras are chanted to invoke the blessings of Lord Vishnu and to ensure a spiritually fulfilling Kamika Ekadashi.