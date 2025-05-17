Live
- 15 Delhi councillors break away from AAP, form 'Indraprastha Vikas Party'
- Indian stock markets soar over 4 pc in best weekly performance since Oct 2024
- Tom Cruise shares his love for India as Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning hits the screen
- Olive Hospital Observes World Hypertension Day, Stresses Need for Regular Blood Pressure Checks
- Parul Gulati Makes Cannes Debut in a Daring Braided-Hair Dress Honouring Her Brand
- Chandrababu congratulates Neeraj Chopra over remarkable achievement in Javelin throw
- Nancy Tyagi Wows in Self-Designed Silver Gown at Cannes 2025
- Kanika Tekriwal Becomes First Indian Woman from Aviation to Walk Cannes Red Carpet
- IPL 2025: Heavy rain could spoil tournament’s restart at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
- Hockey India names 24-member junior women’s team for Four Nations Tournament in Argentina
Kanika Tekriwal Becomes First Indian Woman from Aviation to Walk Cannes Red Carpet
Highlights
JetSetGo CEO Kanika Tekriwal made history at Cannes 2025, representing Indian women in aviation and global entrepreneurship.
Kanika Tekriwal, JetSetGo, Cannes Film Festival 2025, Indian Women Entrepreneurs, Aviation Innovation, Global Leadership
Next Story