  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style

Kanika Tekriwal Becomes First Indian Woman from Aviation to Walk Cannes Red Carpet

Kanika Tekriwal Becomes First Indian Woman from Aviation to Walk Cannes Red Carpet
x
Highlights

JetSetGo CEO Kanika Tekriwal made history at Cannes 2025, representing Indian women in aviation and global entrepreneurship.

Kanika Tekriwal, JetSetGo, Cannes Film Festival 2025, Indian Women Entrepreneurs, Aviation Innovation, Global Leadership

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick