Karam Festival 2023: What is Karam Puja and Its Significance in West Bengal?

Karam Puja is a harvest festival celebrated by the tribal communities of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Odisha and Bangladesh. It is dedicated to the cult of Karam Devta, the god of power, youth and youth. The festival is celebrated on the eleventh day of the full moon (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Bhadra, which falls between August and September. This year it is celebrated today, Monday, September 25.

SIGNIFICANCE OF KARAM PUJA IN WEST BENGAL



Karam Puja is an important festival in West Bengal, especially in the districts of Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura, where it is celebrated with great enthusiasm. The festival is an opportunity for tribal communities to come together and celebrate their culture and traditions. It is also a time to thank the gods for a bountiful harvest and pray for prosperity and good health.

On the day of Karam Puja, people go to the forest to collect branches of the Karam tree. These branches are then decorated with flowers and fruits and planted in a central location. People gather around the Karam tree to sing, dance and pray. They also offer food and drink to the deity.

Karam Puja is a time of celebration and joy. People prepare special dishes and share them with their friends and family. They also dance and sing traditional songs. The festival is a celebration of life and community.

OTHER SIGNIFICANCE OF KARAM PUJA



1. Karam Puja is also a fertility festival. Single women pray for good husbands and children.

2. The festival is also a celebration of nature. People love trees and other natural elements.

3. Karam Puja is a time to promote social harmony and brotherhood. People from different communities come together to celebrate the festival.

4. Karam Puja is a vibrant and colourful festival that celebrates the rich culture and traditions of the tribal communities of West Bengal.

