Kartik Purnima 2024: Key Guidelines to Observe for a Blessed Day

Kartik Purnima, falling on November 15, 2024, is a significant festival celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains. It marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Kartik month and is dedicated to spiritual rituals and devotion. To honour the occasion and seek blessings, devotees are advised to follow specific customs and avoid certain actions that are considered inauspicious.

Foods to Avoid

On Kartik Purnima, consuming tamasic foods such as meat, fish, garlic, onions, eggs, or alcohol is strictly discouraged. These items are believed to disrupt spiritual harmony and hinder positive energy.

Avoid Wearing Black Clothes

Devotees are advised not to wear black on this auspicious day, as it is traditionally associated with negativity and misfortune. Choosing lighter or brighter attire is considered more appropriate.

Do Not Pluck Tulsi Leaves

The Tulsi plant is revered as a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi and is worshipped on Kartik Purnima. Plucking its leaves on this day is considered disrespectful and may lead to unfavorable outcomes.

Importance of Donations

Charity is a vital aspect of Kartik Purnima. Offering donations to the less fortunate, including the poor or the needy, is believed to bring divine blessings and prosperity.

Rituals and Offerings

To honour Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, devotees are encouraged to perform rituals with sincerity. Offering kheer as prasad is a popular practice, symbolizing devotion and gratitude.

Dev Deepawali Celebrations

Dev Deepawali, also celebrated on Kartik Purnima, is marked by lighting lamps to welcome happiness and prosperity. Offering lamps during this festival enhances the divine ambiance and invites positive energies into homes.

Significance of a Holy Bath

According to scriptures, taking a sacred dip in the Ganges or any holy river on Kartik Purnima is essential. It signifies purification and the removal of past sins.

By observing these guidelines and embracing the rituals, devotees can make the most of Kartik Purnima, fostering spiritual growth and harmony in their lives.