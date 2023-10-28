Karwa Chauth 2023 Puja Vidhi: Rituals to follow from morning to night, samagri and everything you need to know

Karwa Chauth is around the corner and married women are getting ready to celebrate the auspicious Hindu festival. On this day, married women observe a nirjala fast (without food and water) for the long life and prosperity of their husbands. Unmarried couples can also observe this fast, also known as Karva Chauth or Karak Chaturthi. This year it falls on November 1. The festival is marked throughout the country. However, it is popular in the northern states of India including Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan. Learn about the rituals that married women have to follow from morning to night, important samagri and more to observe the Karwa Chauth festival with fervour.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Puja Vidhi: Rituals to follow

Some important rituals of Karwa Chauth vrat are application of mehendi/henna on both sides of the hands. If you are a newly married bride, you should also apply it on your feet. Women should wear new traditional clothes, preferably red in color and should avoid black, brown and white shades as they are considered inauspicious. Lastly, women should also do solah shringar to dress like a new bride.

Women must observe a strict nirjala fast, which begins at dawn and ends after sighting the moon. They should pray for the long life of their husband, do Karwa Puja, read the story of Karwa Chauth, pray to Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya, and worship the moon.

Women break their nirjala fast in the evening at Karwa Chauth after sighting the moon. They look at the moon through a sieve or transparent cloth, pray and make offerings (Arghya) and drink water from their husbands' hands to break the vrat. After this, they prepare food at home.

Women should have the Sargi prepared by their mothers-in-law before dawn. It usually consists of sweets, matthri, dry fruits and feni along with a saree and jewellery. Women consume the thali items before observing the Karva Chauth fast.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Samagri:

During the Karwa Chauth puja, married women must use a pot with a clay or copper lid. Other samagri items used during puja are roli, kalash, kumkum, mauli, akshat, paan, a book on karwa chauth vrat katha, curd, powdered sugar, sandalwood, flowers, turmeric, rice, sweets, desi ghee, perfume, coconut, sacred thread, abeer, gulal, honey, dakshina and raw milk. Additionally, a sieve, camphor, wheat, wick (cotton), an image of Karva Mata, a lamp, incense sticks, a wooden seat, pudding and Athavari of eight puris are some other important items.

Apart from these items, Sargi is another important ritual and samagri for Karwa Chauth puja. It should contain items for solah sringar (including kumkum, mehndi, mahavar, sindoor, comb, bindi, chunari, bangle, kajal, nettle, black pot), dry fruits, fruits and sweets.