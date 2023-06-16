Keep your kid’s hair healthy in summer

Keeping your child’s hair healthy during the summer is important as the sun, heat, and outdoor activities can take a toll on their hair. Here are some tips to help you keep your kid’s hair healthy during the summer:



Hydration: Ensure that your child drinks plenty of water to stay hydrated. Hydration is essential for maintaining healthy hair and preventing dryness.

Sun protection: The sun’s harmful UV rays can damage the hair, so it’s important to protect it. Consider having your child wear a hat or a cap when spending extended periods outdoors. Additionally, you can use hair products that contain SPF or UV protection to shield the hair from the sun’s rays.

Regular shampooing and conditioning: During the summer, your child’s hair may be exposed to sweat, chlorine, and saltwater. Wash their hair regularly with a gentle shampoo to remove any build-up and keep the scalp clean. Follow up with a moisturising conditioner to nourish and hydrate the hair.

Minimise heat styling: Try to minimise the use of heat styling tools like blow dryers, straighteners, and curling irons during the summer. Excessive heat can damage the hair, making it dry and prone to breakage. Encourage your child to embrace natural hairstyles and air-dry their hair whenever possible.

Detangle gently: After swimming or spending time outdoors, make sure to detangle your child’s hair gently. Use a wide-tooth comb or a detangling brush to prevent breakage and minimise hair loss.

Deep conditioning treatments: Treat your child’s hair to deep conditioning treatments once or twice a month to restore moisture and repair any damage. Look for deep conditioning masks or treatments specifically designed for children’s hair. Protective hairstyles: Consider styling your child’s hair in protective hairstyles during the summer. Braids, buns, or ponytails can help minimise exposure to the sun, reduce tangles, and protect the ends of the hair.

Trim regularly: Schedule regular hair trims for your child to get rid of any split ends and keep their hair healthy. Trimming the hair regularly promotes healthy growth and prevents breakage.

Avoid harsh chemicals: Avoid using harsh chemical treatments or excessive hair products on your child’s hair. Opt for gentle, natural products that are specifically formulated for children.

Healthy diet: Encourage your child to eat a balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats. A nutritious diet promotes healthy hair growth.

Remember that each child’s hair is unique, so it’s important to consider their specific needs and hair type when implementing these tips. If you have concerns about your child’s hair or need personalised advice, consult with a pediatrician or a hair care professional.