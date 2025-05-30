Kia Launches Premium ‘Clavis’ Variant of Carens MPV in India

Kia Motors has unveiled the premium ‘Clavis’ variant of its popular Carens MPV at CAR Kia Showrooms in Hyderabad.

Featuring a futuristic design with 17-inch alloy wheels and a dual-tone navy-beige interior, the Clavis offers modern comforts like a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, panoramic sunroof, and ventilated seats. It comes in six- and seven-seater layouts with eight color options.

Safety is prioritized through Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, and a 360-degree camera. Powered by versatile 1.5L petrol and diesel engines with multiple transmission choices, the Clavis is now available for test drives in Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli, and Financial District.