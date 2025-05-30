  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style

Kia Launches Premium ‘Clavis’ Variant of Carens MPV in India

Kia Launches Premium ‘Clavis’ Variant of Carens MPV in India
x
Highlights

Kia Motors has unveiled the premium ‘Clavis’ variant of its popular Carens MPV at CAR Kia Showrooms in Hyderabad.

Kia Motors has unveiled the premium ‘Clavis’ variant of its popular Carens MPV at CAR Kia Showrooms in Hyderabad.

Featuring a futuristic design with 17-inch alloy wheels and a dual-tone navy-beige interior, the Clavis offers modern comforts like a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, panoramic sunroof, and ventilated seats. It comes in six- and seven-seater layouts with eight color options.

Safety is prioritized through Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, and a 360-degree camera. Powered by versatile 1.5L petrol and diesel engines with multiple transmission choices, the Clavis is now available for test drives in Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli, and Financial District.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick