Kia Launches Premium ‘Clavis’ Variant of Carens MPV in India
Highlights
Kia Motors has unveiled the premium ‘Clavis’ variant of its popular Carens MPV at CAR Kia Showrooms in Hyderabad.
Featuring a futuristic design with 17-inch alloy wheels and a dual-tone navy-beige interior, the Clavis offers modern comforts like a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, panoramic sunroof, and ventilated seats. It comes in six- and seven-seater layouts with eight color options.
Safety is prioritized through Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, and a 360-degree camera. Powered by versatile 1.5L petrol and diesel engines with multiple transmission choices, the Clavis is now available for test drives in Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli, and Financial District.
