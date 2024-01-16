Kickstart 2024 with these thrilling pan-Indian blockbusters and teleplays

From the highly anticipated Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Fighter’ to the iconic Mohanlal’s ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban,’ the new year presents an array of visual spectacles on the big screen. Adding to the excitement are small screen delights like ‘Double Game’ and 'Akasmat.' Here is our pick of the diverse and riveting content that will delight audiences with compelling entertainment.





1. Fighter (Movie)

Zameen walon ko samajh nahi aani meri Heer aasmani, sings squadron leader Shamsher Pathania, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan in the movie ‘Fighter’. As the song offers a glimpse of the lead character for whom the sky is the limit, expectations for the movie are also skyrocketing among movie lovers. This highly anticipated aviation thriller marks the actor’s first IMAX 3D venture. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. With Deepika Padukone portraying squadron leader Minal Rathore and Anil Kapoor as group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, 'Fighter' also features Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in major roles. The movie is scheduled to be released on January 25, 2024.

2. Double Game (Teleplay)

Featuring Rajeshwari Sachdev, Kiran Karmakar, Uday Tikekar, and Smita Temba, the Zee Theatre teleplay unfolds as a riveting thriller, delving into the complexities of a couple resorting to extreme measures to gain an upper hand over each other. Directed by Suman Mukhopadhyay and Vijay Kenkre, it stands out as one of the finest psychological dramas on the small screen. It also showcases how teleplays are contributing significantly to the revival of theatre in the digital era. The enigmatic narrative is scheduled to air on Airtel Spotlight, Dish TV Rangmanch Active & D2h Rangmanch Active on January 27.

3. Malaikottai Vaaliban (Movie)

While unveiling ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban,’ the makers hinted at showcasing a never-before-seen avatar for Mohanlal in this film. As the release date approaches, anticipation and fan excitement for the movie are steadily growing. It also marks the first-time collaboration between renowned director Lijo Jose Pellissery and Mohanlal and presents a gripping tale set in the pre-independent era. Music plays a significant role in the movie, and Prashanth Pillai, renowned for delivering remarkable scores in Lijo’s previous films such as ‘Amen’ and ‘Angamaly Diaries,’ is once again joining the director for this project. Produced by Yoodlee Films, John & Mary Creative, Century Films, and Maxlab, ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ is set to hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

4. Eagle (Movie)

Cinematographer turned director, Karthik Gattamneni, is set to captivate audiences with this action-packed Telugu thriller starring Ravi Teja in the lead role. Following his debut film ‘Surya vs Surya’ in 2015, this marks Gattamneni's second directorial venture. Ravi Teja portrays the character of a hawk-eyed professional sniper in this film, produced by T G Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla of the People Media Factory. Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Kavya Thapar, Srinivas Avasarala, and Madhoo play other notable roles. Davzand is the music director of this movie which will be released on 9 February 2024.

5. Akasmat (Teleplay)

What if an unexpected incident turned your life upside down In this Zee Theatre teleplay, Pratap, an unfaithful husband is driving on a dark road during a rainy night when he accidentally hits a cyclist. The twist arises when he discovers that the cyclist is someone dear to him. The teleplay explores the predicament he faces, the investigation to uncover the murderer, and the final revelations befitting a perfect thriller. Starring Shubhrajyoti Barat, Ashwini Bhave, Ipshita Chakraborty Singh, Sanjay Swaraj, Vijay Kenkre, Vibhanshu Vaibhav, and Hans Saxena in lead roles, it is scheduled to air on Airtel Spotlight, Dish TV Rangmanch Active & D2h Rangmanch Active on January 28.