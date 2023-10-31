Know about Halloween! How did it evolve over time?

Halloween is a celebration that takes place on October 31 every year. It has its origins in the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, which marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of the dark winter. The Celts believed that on this night, the boundary between the living and the dead was blurred, and that spirits of the deceased could return to earth and cause mischief. They also thought that the presence of these spirits made it easier for their priests, called Druids, to predict the future. To celebrate Samhain, the Celts lit bonfires and wore costumes made of animal skins and heads to ward off evil spirits. They also practiced divination and fortune-telling, and offered sacrifices of crops and animals to their gods.

Over time, Halloween was influenced by other cultures and traditions, such as the Roman festivals of Feralia and Pomona, which honored the dead and the goddess of fruits and trees respectively. The Christian church also tried to replace Samhain with All Saints’ Day or All Hallows’ Day, a day to commemorate all the saints and martyrs who had died for their faith. The night before All Hallows’ Day became known as All Hallows’ Eve or Halloween. Some of the customs of Samhain, such as lighting bonfires and wearing costumes, were preserved in this new celebration.

Halloween was brought to America by Irish and Scottish immigrants in the 19th century. They introduced the practice of carving turnips or potatoes into lanterns with scary faces, which later evolved into carving pumpkins. They also popularized the tradition of trick-or-treating, which originated from the medieval practice of souling or guising, where poor people would go from door to door on All Hallows’ Eve asking for food or money in exchange for prayers for the dead. In America, children dressed up in costumes and went from house to house asking for candy or other treats.

Today, Halloween is celebrated in many countries around the world, especially in North America and Europe. It is a secular holiday that involves fun activities like dressing up in costumes, attending parties, watching horror movies, visiting haunted attractions, playing pranks, telling scary stories, and eating candy. Some people also observe religious or spiritual aspects of Halloween, such as attending church services, lighting candles on graves, praying for the dead, or honoring their ancestors. Halloween is a time to celebrate creativity, imagination, and mystery.