Krodhi- A year of mixed results. Challenging time for Govt

The Vedic new year Krodhi nama samvatsaram starts with the sunrise of Chaitra Shukla Pratipada on April 2, 2024. Krodhi is 38th year in the 60 years of sequence of vedic years.

Krodhi means anger or lacking self control. It could be a year of unexpected opportunities and several problems. People will lose temper easily this year, which leads to disputes, violence conflicts, suicides and killings. There is possibility of tragedies related to voyages and cyclones.

Birth star Revathi 3rd pada. Rasi Pisces, Janma lagna is Sagittarius. First house tells about home department and about general public. Lagna lord Jupiter is in 5th house. Hence after elections, home department will be very strict and many new changes will come in central government. General public health will be average.

Second lord Saturn is in 3rd house along with mars. Hence Indian economy will be very good and financial position will be very sound. 3rd house occupied by Mars and Saturn. Hence print and electronic media will get excellent developments. Some journalists will get awards from central government.

India will be in top position in sports and will get many awards. But some tension in border areas is indicated. Fourth house occupied by sun, Moon, Mars and Rahu. Hence terrorist attacks could happen. China and Pakistan may create many problems.

5th house tells about children and their education. 5th house occupied by mercury and Jupiter. Hence children will maintain excellent health and education will be very good. Some students will get awards from government.

Sixth house tells about people’s health. 6th Lord Venus is occupied in 4th house along with 8th lord moon, sun and rahu. As Jupiter aspects lagna bad situation will turn to normalcy. 7th lord Mercury is in 5th house. There will be downward trend in divorce cases.

Investment wise, period is good as neighbouring countries will invest in India. 8th lord moon is in 4th house. Hence people’s longevity will be more. 9th house tells about pilgrimages and judicial system. Here 9th lord sun is in 4th house along with Rahu, moon and Venus. Security at pilgrimage centers need to be tightened. Those in judicial profession including judges need to take care of their health.

10th lord Mercury is in 5th house, hence many sensational decisions would be taken by the next government. 11th Lord Venus is in 4th house. Hence opposition parties will give good co-operation to new government.

12th house tells about expenditure. This year expenditure will be more. People need to take extra care about their health particularly regarding heart related issues.

From 06.07.2023 to 06.03.2025, moon is the major period with Venus in sub period. During this period, film industry will be in excellent position. Some heroines and female authors will get awards. Two Hindi movies will get record income. Senior most hero, heroines may face health problems.