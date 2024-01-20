Kurma Dwadashi 2024: Date, significance, rituals and all you want to know

As the festive season approaches, devotees across the country are gearing up to celebrate Kurma Dwadashi with enthusiasm and reverence. Kurma Dwadashi holds a special place in Hindu mythology as it commemorates Lord Vishnu's Kurma Avatar, the divine tortoise that played a crucial role in saving the earth from a cosmic mishap. In this article, we delve into the date, significance, and rituals associated with Kurma Dwadashi 2024, shedding light on the spiritual practices that mark this auspicious occasion.

Date:

Kurma Dwadashi is observed on the twelfth day of the bright half of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra. In the year 2024, this significant day will fall on January 22. Devotees eagerly await this occasion to engage in rituals and prayers dedicated to Lord Vishnu's Kurma Avatar.

Significance:

The significance of Kurma Dwadashi lies in the veneration of Lord Vishnu's second avatar, the Kurma, or tortoise incarnation. According to Hindu mythology, during the churning of the oceans, Lord Vishnu assumed the form of a tortoise to prevent a cosmic catastrophe and protect the earth. Observing fast on this day and worshiping Lord Vishnu is believed to purify the soul and absolve sins. Bringing a silver or ashtadhatu tortoise into one's home or workplace on Kurma Dwadashi is thought to attract positivity and pave the way for success in life.

Rituals:

The day of Kurma Dwadashi begins with devotees waking up early in the morning to take a purifying bath. Subsequently, they set up an idol of Lord Vishnu, often accompanied by the idol of Goddess Lakshmi. Lighting a diya with desi ghee, devotees offer fruits and panchamrit (a mixture of milk, yogurt, honey, sugar, and ghee) to the deities. The fast observed on this day is accompanied by heartfelt prayers and devotional chants such as Vishnu Sahastranama and Narayan Stotra.

Devotees engage in these rituals with dedication and reverence, seeking spiritual blessings and a connection with the divine. Kurma Dwadashi serves as a reminder of the cosmic events narrated in Hindu scriptures and encourages individuals to reflect on the divine interventions that uphold the balance of the universe.

Kurma Dwadashi is not merely a day of ritualistic observances but a celebration of faith, devotion, and the divine narrative of Lord Vishnu's Kurma Avatar. As devotees come together to honour this auspicious occasion on January 22, 2024, they embark on a spiritual journey, seeking purification, redemption, and the blessings of Lord Vishnu. May the observance of Kurma Dwadashi bring joy, prosperity, and spiritual fulfillment to all those who partake in its sacred rituals.

