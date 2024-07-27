Lady Gaga Dazzles at the 2024 Olympics with a Bubblegum Pink Feathered Spectacle and Dior Ensemble

Lady Gaga made a sensational entrance at the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony in Paris, captivating the audience with a breathtaking display of bubblegum-pink feathers. Performing alongside the Seine, she delivered a saxophone-rich rendition of "Mon Truc en Plumes," singing in French and showcasing her unique style. Accompanied by backup dancers dressed in Dior, her performance exemplified her extraordinary ability to embrace and redefine camp.

Lady Gaga Shines in Dior at the 2024 Olympics

The iconic singer, known for her hit "Born This Way," appeared in a head-to-toe Dior outfit for the event. For her performance of "Mon Truc en Plumes," Gaga made a dramatic entrance from a sea of pink ostrich-feather fans, initially donning an extravagant black ostrich feather coat. Emulating the elegance of Zizi Jeanmaire in Dior Haute Couture, she shed the outer layer to reveal a striking black bustier and panties paired with sheer tights. This all-black ensemble highlighted her curves beautifully, while the feathered backdrop added an extra layer of drama, enhancing the visual impact of her performance.

Bold Makeup and Elegant Hairstyle

Gaga's glamorous look was accessorized with full-length black gloves, patent leather pointy-toe heels, and a tall feathered headpiece, all perfectly complementing her showstopping outfit. As she concluded her song, she added a voluminous bustle made of white feathers, enhancing the dramatic effect and adding visual intrigue.

Her makeup was equally captivating, featuring shimmering eyeshadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and bright red lipstick that stood out against her all-black attire. Her luscious blonde hair, styled in an elegant bun, completed her sophisticated look. The entire ensemble, from accessories to makeup, showcased her impeccable taste and left fans in awe. Once again, Lady Gaga demonstrated her prowess in fashion and performance, creating a visually stunning and unforgettable moment.