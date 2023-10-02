Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary 2023: History, Significance, Quotes, Slogans, and 5 Must-read Books

Lal Bahadur Shastri was born on October 2, 1904 in Mughalsarai, United Provinces, British India (now in Uttar Pradesh, India). He was the second Prime Minister of India, serving from 1964 to 1966. He is known for his role in leading India to victory in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 and for his motto “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” (Victory). for the Soldier, Victory for the farmer). His contributions to India, his dedication to the welfare of the common people and his emphasis on self-reliance continue to be celebrated and remembered on his birth anniversary and throughout the year.

LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI EARLY LIFE

Shastri was born in a poor family and had to work hard to support himself and his education. His original name was Lal Bahadur Srivastava. Despite facing financial constraints, he managed to complete his education and graduated with a bachelor's degree from Kashi Vidyapeeth.

LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI POLITICAL CAREER

He was active in the Indian independence movement and joined Mahatma Gandhi's Non-Cooperation Movement in 1921. He played an important role in Salt Satyagraha and was imprisoned several times during the struggle for independence.

Shastri held several government positions after India gained independence in 1947, including Minister of Police and Transport in the Uttar Pradesh government.

PRIME MINISTERSHIP

Shastri became the second Prime Minister of India on June 9, 1964, succeeding Jawaharlal Nehru. His tenure as Prime Minister was marked by several challenges, including the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965 and food shortages in India.

He is best known for his motto "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan", which he coined to boost the morale of soldiers and promote agricultural self-reliance.

QUOTES BY LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI

“True democracy or the swaraj of the masses can never come through untruthful and violent means.”

“We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world.”

“The preservation of freedom, is not the task of soldiers alone. The whole nation has to be strong.”

“Discipline and united action are the real sources of strength for the nation.”

“In our national life, agriculture holds a very important place. It is the backbone of our economy.”

“That loyalty to the country comes ahead of all other loyalties. And this is an absolute loyalty since one cannot weight it in terms of what one receives.”

SLOGANS ASSOCIATED WITH SHASTRI

“Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” (Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer) – A slogan coined by Shastri to emphasize the importance of both the armed forces and agricultural workers.

“Peace, Unity, and Discipline” – These principles were central to Shastri’s vision for India’s progress and development.

FACTS ABOUT LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI

1. He was known for his simplicity and humility. He led a frugal lifestyle even as Prime Minister.

2. Shastri's leadership during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1965 earned him respect and admiration both in India and abroad.

3. He is often referred to as the “Man of Peace” due to his commitment to peaceful coexistence and diplomacy.

4. Shastri's sudden death in Tashkent, USSR (now Uzbekistan), on January 11, 1966, remains a subject of speculation and controversy.

5 BOOKS ABOUT LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI

LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI – LESSONS IN LEADERSHIP

The book complete with insightful anecdotes of Shastri’s childhood, adolescent years and political life is narrated by his son Anil. The account is inferred by management tactician Pavan Choudary. The book includes lessons in honor, management, dignity, and self-belief. It is a must-read for those striving to lead by act and model.

LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI – PAST FORWARD

Shastri was known to be a devotee of Gandhi and followers of his principles. This book has all you need to know if you want to understand what it means to practice Gandhian values. The book is penned by Sunil, Shastri’s third and youngest son. Sunil, a politician in his own right, in addition to a tribute to his father, also sketches the lessons in integrity and national pride. The book also takes into account the ethics and modest living by which Shastri lived his life.

LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI – LIFE OF TRUTH IN POLITICS

The book authored by C.P Shrivastava is a painstaking research and cabled account encompassing various significant milestones in the life of the late leader. The biography of India’s second prime minister is touted to be a compulsory reading for students of contemporary India as well as lay readers. From the 1965 India-Pakistan war, to the Chinese sabre-rattling during the India-Pakistan conflict, the chapters mine a treasure trove.

LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI – POLITICS AND BEYOND

Dr Sandeep Shastri, one of India’s most respected political commentators, seizures the life and times of Lal Bahadur Shastri in this book. The book takes a closer look at the revolutionary efforts of Shastri and highlights the way in which he encouraged soldiers to respond to Pakistan’s catastrophes. The thought-provoking book is a fitting tribute and focuses on the strengths of the late former prime minister.

OFFICE OF THE INDIAN PRIME MINISTER – LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI PERIOD

Authored by Dr. K Babu Rajendra Prasad, the book gives an in depth insight of the leader’s career. With intimate knowledge of the Shastri era, the book has nuances of his time in the office. The wise and patriotic leader of the country left behind no money, no house and no land when he died. The book raises questions as well as mentions that Shastri left behind an example for millions in decades to come.

LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI BIRTH ANNIVERSARY 2023: FAQs

1. When is the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri?

Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversary is celebrated on October 2.

2. What is the significance of Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversary?

It commemorates the birth of the second Prime Minister of India and his contributions to the nation.

3. How did Lal Bahadur Shastri contribute to India?

Shastri led India to victory in the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war and promoted the slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” (Hail the soldier, Hail the farmer).

4. What are some famous quotes of Lal Bahadur Shastri?

“Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”, “True democracy or mass swaraj can never be achieved through violent and lying means.”

5. Can you recommend some books on Lal Bahadur Shastri?

“Lal Bahadur Shastri – Lessons in Leadership”, “Lal Bahadur Shastri – The Life of Truth in Politics”, “Lal Bahadur Shastri – Politics and Beyond”, “Office of the Prime Minister of India – Period of Lal Bahadur Shastri”.

6. How is Lal Bahadur Shastri remembered today?

He is remembered for his simplicity, his commitment to peace and his role in shaping Indian history as a respected leader.